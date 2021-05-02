REAL ESTATE: Serious buyers and sellers only

The Huntsville real estate market is like other desirable areas in Texas. It is moving fast. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, you need to be 100 percent prepared to move quickly.
For sellers, homes that would have sat on the market for longer periods of time in the past are now selling within a couple of days of being listed for sale. When a cash buyer comes along, a closing could happen in as short as 2 weeks. For buyers who are purchasing with a loan, most closings are taking about 45 days because there aren’t enough appraisers to do the work quickly.
If you are listing your house for sale, be ready to move. Pack up your belongings that you do not use everyday and start storing things in the garage.
For buyers, all homes are in high demand. Now is not the time to find a bargain. Most homes, even fixer uppers are getting into multiple offer situations. Buyers are coming to Huntsville, Texas from all over the United States and many of them are willing to pay higher than normal prices to live here.
If you are in the market to purchase a home, be ready to compete with other buyers, make quick decisions, offer thousands of dollars over the asking price and not get everything that you are asking from the seller.
This real estate market is not for the uncertain. Be ready to take the purchase or sale of your home seriously.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
