REAL ESTATE: Sell, sell, sell

If you haven’t heard, the real estate market is booming. It slowed down for a little bit during the lockdown, but buyers are coming from everywhere to purchase homes and land in Huntsville. Homes that are attractive and move-in ready are being purchased quickly and for top dollar. People are not hesitating to make an offer and lock down the perfect home for them.
The challenge for buyers right now is the lack of houses to choose from. With so many people staying home and choosing not to spend their free time away from the house, less homes are available on the market. So, if you are considering selling your home, now is the time to sell, sell, sell!
Another exciting development in Huntsville is the arrival of house flippers. They have been in the Conroe area for years; purchasing outdated homes and freshening them up with paint, new kitchens and upgraded flooring and selling them at an affordable price for buyers. Recently I showed two of these flip homes to my buyers. I am excited to share that flippers have started to invest in Huntsville real estate. This is great news for Huntsville buyers because they will have better options when purchasing a home.
As more and more flip homes become available, sellers will have to upgrade their homes to compete with the market and there will be higher quality house inventory available for sale. Whether your house is updated or not, now is the time to get it on the market and get it sold!
