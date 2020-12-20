REAL ESTATE: REIT’s and foreclosures

REIT stands for Real Estate Investment Trust. An REIT is a company that owns and manages real estate as an income producing investment. The company is funded by numerous investors who purchase stock in the REIT.
You may wonder... What real estate do they invest in? Where do they get the real estate? Who owns the REIT?
REIT companies invest in real estate all over. They purchase real estate and rent it out for a profit. Individuals purchase stocks in the REITs as an investment based on the value of the real estate. Owning stock in a REIT is an easy way to invest in real estate without the responsibility of owning and maintaining property and improvements. These investments are also very liquid to the stock purchaser so they can be purchased and sold easily, unlike real estate.
For years, REITs have been purchasing real estate at a discounted rate. As an individual, maybe you have tried to find a foreclosure bargain, but there isn’t much available and there is usually a lot of competition for a foreclosure property.
REITs have the ability to purchase many foreclosed properties at the same time. This ability helps the financial lending companies by taking these properties off their books and helps the real estate market because it is not flooded with foreclosure listings, keeping the price of real estate increasing, rather than decreasing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.