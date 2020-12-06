In November of 2019, thirty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $191,650.00 Thirteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $446,169.00.
In November of 2020, more single-family homes sold for a substantially higher average price. Thirty-six single-family homes sold for an average price of $234,528.00. Seventeen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $420,658. More country homes and acreages sold in November of 2020 with a lower average price than in November of 2019.
I have had a few potential sellers ask me recently whether it is better to sell a house vacant or while you are living in it. I have sold my own personal homes both ways. For convenience as a seller it is a lot nicer to move out of your home and sell it while it is vacant. You don’t have to deal with the showings interrupting your life and for Realtors the home is easier to show.
From a buyer’s point of view, when the house is vacant, buyers can take their time and imagine how the house could work for their lifestyle, where their furniture will go etc. This is typically a great way to sell a house, but it doesn’t always work. Some homes are uniquely designed by the original homeowner and it is difficult for buyers to imagine the home working for them. In this case, it is better to stay in the home or have it beautifully staged in a way that buyers can visualize living in the home.
