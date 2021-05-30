REAL ESTATE: It is possible to satisfy both parties in today’s real estate market

Someone asked me if my job was easy these days since people are buying so many houses so quickly in Huntsville. My response was that my job is more difficult because when representing a buyer you may have to write 3 or 4 offers on different houses before the offer gets accepted.
This is especially difficult for buyers because it is an emotional roller coaster. What makes the experience worse is when listing agents accept a few offers, then go back to all of the buyers and say that they will be accepting their highest and best offers by a certain day and time. Many buyers would have already made their highest and best offer so having to raise the offer that they already consider a good one is stressful for them.
The listing agent could argue that they are doing what is best for their seller, but is this true? When you stretch a buyer to their last penny before the transaction process even begins you are creating a contentious relationship between the buyer and the seller from the very beginning, which could end up in disaster by the end of the transaction.
The best scenario during a real estate transaction is a win-win, where both parties feel that they are being treated fairly, so they are willing to make changes when a problem arises and they are willing to accommodate the other party when necessary.
This ends up with both parties getting the highest value possible in the real estate transaction.
