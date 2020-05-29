Real estate is unique

Real estate market trends around the nation are showing continued activity in the market. Buyers and sellers are more cautious, but there is still a lot of activity. As a nation, more people are buying homes in a lower price range. In Huntsville, we are seeing more people purchase homes in the $250,000 and above price range.
In the nation, there are 30% less homes available for sale, and that trend is noticeable in Huntsville. There are very few homes in the $200,000 and below category being listed for sale right now.
We have a unique real estate market in Huntsville, since most of our jobs are government positions and we have a constantly moving college rental market. The majority of people living in Huntsville, choose to rent and they need affordable rental prices.
There is a lack of inventory in the Huntsville real estate market for people who want to purchase homes. Thankfully, we have a number of builders coming to town to help ease the lack of housing. Stylecraft continues to offer brand new homes in the neighborhood of Sterling Ridge.
ASGI homes is building very affordable homes in The Waterwood subdivision which features a new community pool, covered entertainment patio and kids playground. These homes start in the $80,000 price range.
A new community by DR Horton is being developed on FM 1791 which will offer 200 new homes in the $200,000 price range. I look forward to this trend of building single family homes to continue in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.