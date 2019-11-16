Real estate agents aren't created equal

Huntsville is serviced by the Houston Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service. There are currently 37,000 licensed members of HAR.
As a Houston Realtor you have the ability to list and sell a home in the entire sprawling Houston area, from Beaumont up to Madisonville, but that doesn’t mean you have the expertise for the entire area.
There are many Realtors who are experts in one section of Houston, but they will not know what is happening in another area.
Many sellers in Huntsville choose Realtors from The Woodlands or Houston to list their homes for sale. These Realtors do not have a working knowledge of the real estate market in Huntsville. They do not know that homes up to $165,000 sell very quickly. They do not know the differences between the homes that they are using for comparables.
The layout, location and condition of homes in Huntsville make a big difference in their desirability and the reasons why they may sell quickly or for less money.
Many times, these outside real estate agents will price a home too low and lose thousands of dollars for their clients. They also do not have relationships with other agents in our area and cannot network their listing as easily to local Realtors in Huntsville.
Realtors who primarily service Huntsville will have connections with multiple buyers in the area and may be able to sell the listing to one of them.
Another factor in home selling success is the professionalism of the real estate agent that you choose. If you search online for Huntsville Realtors over one-thousand names will result. According to the Texas Real Estate Commission, only about 200 real estate agents have home addresses in Huntsville. The remaining 800 Realtors are from other areas, but they are marketing to people in Huntsville because it is a “Hot” up and coming area for investors.
Some real estate agents are not concerned whether a listing sells or not, they just gather as many as they can knowing that some will sell and others will not. You need a proactive Realtor who will give you guidance in preparing your home for sale and market your home to as many people as possible.
Of the 200 real estate agents in Huntsville, many of them are part-time agents who chose to get a real estate license to make some extra money on the side. While this is beneficial to the agent, it is detrimental to their clients. As a part-time Realtor they do not experience the different issues that arise, they are likely not aware of the market conditions and do not know how to solve a problem when it occurs.
Protect yourself, choose a local Huntsville Realtor who works their business full-time, is aware of the inventory of homes available and pays attention to our changing real estate market.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
