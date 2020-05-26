The Socio-Political Arena of the US is a battleground centered on opposing assumptions of the nature of humankind held by traditional Christians on the one hand and progressives on the other.
Let’s explore the genesis and repercussions of each of these views to discern the link between these opposing assumptions and the dying art of rational consensus.
Rational Consensus became the official bedrock of the United States legislative process with its Christian-based foundational documents. The founders fathered a Declaration of Independence and a Constitution reflecting the concept of original sin stemming from the Fall from the Biblical Garden of Eden. That fateful event left individuals with a sinful nature; sin being defined as a disposition toward disobedience to God’s commands.
The theology that followed centered on justification by faith through the Holy Spirit, sparking a sense of the Transcendent God’s standard of righteousness. This standard as reference point framed the context for seeking rational consensus between individuals within a socio-political system of checks and balances fashioned to temper one’s natural proclivity for untoward desires of the heart and mind.
A system of thought at variance with this framework took root in the early 20th century called progressivism. In this era, spinning off Charles Darwin’s evolutionary studies, terms like “survival of the fittest” took hold. Accordingly, in 1914 at the National Conference on “Race Betterment” in Battle Creek Michigan, progressives impacted the first major event endorsing Eugenics or favored races giving rise to sterilization here and abroad. Furthermore, President Woodrow Wilson explicitly endorsed evolution as the new socio-political standard in an earlier book entitled The New Freedom.
Further reflection of the new thought came in the works of famed Supreme Court jurists, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Charles Evans Hughes, who suppressed reliance on the Transcendent God as the source of the righteousness reflected in the Constitution. Instead they emphasized the court’s new role to define morality in terms of the assumed evolution of human norms.
With the Vietnam War of the sixties and seventies, a Far Eastern Earth-based or God Imminent-like political theology took root in progressive protests leading to a New Age Movement- dominated Peace Movement. This writer personally sat through meetings where millions worldwide synchronized meeting times to collectively meditate for peace, thinking themselves part of a god force which needed to think in unison to be effective. Hence political correctness engulfed the individual.
Progressive identify politics, then, features the group over the individual while promoting natural human desire whereas Christianity seeks, through Jesus Christ, to monitor propensities of the individual sin nature. Between these there are no grounds for reasonable discourse or rational consensus, a phenomenon lending ever increasing strain on our socio-political process.
