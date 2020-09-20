Rate your past real estate experiences

Prior to hiring a real estate agent to sell your home. Do a little research. Look at some of their current or sold listings. View the descriptions of the property and the photos. Do they make the property sound attractive and make someone want to see more?
Think about a past real estate experience. Can you answer yes to the following questions?
Did your Realtor answer the phone when you called, or did they get back to you right away? This is important because if a potential buyer calls your real estate agent about your home, you want your Realtor to respond immediately and keep that buyer interested.
Did your Realtor hire a professional photographer to take photos of your home? Were they well done, showing the house in the best light possible? Cell phone pictures are not good enough. They do not make a buyer want to come view your house. Viewings are what sell homes. The more buyers you get into your home, the more likely you are to receive an acceptable offer.
Did your Realtor answer your questions openly and honestly? Was your real estate professional willing to find the answers to your questions and patient enough to make sure your concerns were addressed?
Did your Realtor refer you to competent professionals throughout your transaction? How would you rate the loan officer they recommended or the inspector you used? Having a team of competent and exceptional professionals working with your agent is an asset to you when completing the very complicated and sometimes stressful transaction of selling your home.
Did your real estate agent listen to what you were saying? Did they respond appropriately to solve any problems that arose? Avoid a Realtor that gets emotional. You need someone who will stand by your side and lead you through any challenges that arise. The process is emotional enough for you, your agent should have the stamina to push through to the end.
Did your Realtor put your needs ahead of their own? Were they making sure that you were represented well during negotiations with the desire to help you make your move, not their own interest in selling another house?
If you answered yes to all of these questions, then you had a great real estate professional who put your needs first and was able to navigate through the sometimes rough waters of a real estate sales transaction. Many situations can arise and an excellent Realtor will dodge the bullets and find ways to keep your transaction on track while keeping your best interests at the forefront.
