Racism is still with us

The word “racist” is being tossed around increasingly frequently these days. One would have thought that we worked through the travails of racism with Brown v. Board of Education, desegregation, MLK, Watts, and Rodney King’s entreaty. Maybe with the Great Society, integration of the armed forces, and a President of color. Not so, judging by current events.
Racism is alive and well in America. It is institutionally entrenched, culturally encouraged, and most of all, personally experienced. Racism can be attenuated but not eradicated, at least not by conventional methods. Race relations courses were mandatory when I served in the Army in the 1970s. Perhaps they were effective to some extent, but they only addressed institutional and cultural aspects, and only temporarily, it appears.
The first thing one learned in a race relations course is that everyone is biased, everyone is prejudiced, regardless of the color of their skin. Some of us prefer Fords, others Chevrolets. Some root for the Astros, others for the Rangers. In the movie, some liked Maverick, others liked Ice Man. These are biases, but harmless ones. Prejudices move us to be selective in those with whom we associate, where we live, and where we work. Prejudices can be harmless or harmful.
Discrimination, we learned, is acting on one’s biases and prejudices. Segregation is one actionable result. It may be legal or illegal, depending on how it is applied and who is adversely affected. Discrimination is not always undesirable. Handicapped parking discriminates against the majority of the population by providing close-in parking for the less ambulatory, but here the benefit of a few outweighs the inconvenience of the many. By its nature, discrimination is subjective. It depends on whose ox is being gored.
Adverse discrimination can be legally curbed, but racism remains a matter of the heart and soul, a very personal experience. It is a two-way street, and very much in the eyes of the beholder. Black power or white supremacy. Louis Farrakhan or George Wallace. The Black Caucus or the President. A street crime or a hate crime. Neighborhood pride or redlining in real estate. Affirmative action or preferential treatment. Illegal immigrant or victim. Disrespect for the flag or standing up for a minority. It’s bipolar; rarely is any third choice considered.
Because racism is personally experienced, one cannot fully understand its effects on others. One who has not experienced it cannot empathize with someone who has. One can only imagine. In America we think first of black-white relationships and that racial divide. However, one of the clearest and most horrific examples of racism was Hitler’s Final Solution, the goal of Jewish genocide. The Holocaust was the ultimate example of prejudice driving discrimination unimpeded toward its logical conclusion, the methodical extermination of an entire ethnic group simply because of who they were.
Racism gives rise to both fear and anger. Both serve to cloud judgment and rational thought, on either side. Charges of racism against one who feels racism is not the issue in a discussion further fan the flames. It’s fruitless to try to prove a negative (i.e., “I am not a racist.”). The chasm widens regardless. Countercharges don’t help. Stereotyping a minority as being all one way or all the other is both wrong and inaccurate. Stereotyping a majority is equally mistaken. To speak of a “black mentality” is stereotypical, as is the term “white male privilege.” One’s color (or gender) is something one can do nothing about. There is nothing correctable there.
Try as we may, the answer to racism will not be found in legislation, fiat, or declaration. Nor in reparations. While palliative remedies may be explored to regulate and deter discrimination, prejudice born of racism remains a subjective choice, a closely-held personal attitude. Explaining it historically may be instructive but not corrective. Education is helpful, but not the solution. Denouncing it is satisfying, but not effective.
To be the victim of racism, to be mistreated, is a very personal experience. To be racist is an individual choice which carries individual responsibility. Both are best addressed by something as ancient as the Golden Rule, variants of which exist in many countries and cultures. Treating others as we would be treated is the result of placing ourselves in their shoes, to the greatest extent possible. No one would wish themselves harm, nor should we others. That being said, this simple one-to-one solution has proven to be incredibly difficult in its implementation. It’s much easier to perpetuate hate and bigotry. So we have, for centuries.
Until our own insecurities no longer prevent us from ignoring differences and accepting our fellow human beings just as they are, we must still wait for that time when little children are judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. We have yet a long road to travel, and miles to go before we sleep.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 39 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
