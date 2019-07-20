Quick tips to help you buy and sell in today's market

Homes and land are selling fast in the current real estate market. There are a few issues that can hold up a sale. Being prepared before you list your home is important for getting the deal closed.
Title issues can delay or even prevent a transaction from closing. If there is a will involved, having it probated before you list the property for sale with make the process go much smoother. If there isn’t a will, an affidavit of heirship is usually accepted by title companies and numerous people will be required to sign it. Having it before you sell is a good idea.
Other title issues include gaps in the chain of title. If you are aware of a missing deed in the ownership line of a property, don’t purchase that property until the issue is cleared up, or be prepared to find another property. Protect yourself. If you own a property with this issue, do the research, find the people involved and get is resolved. It will make it very difficult to sell your property in the future.
Are you selling and want to buy? Make a plan of how you will make the move. Can you afford to buy before your house closes? If so, that will make everything easier. You can move out over a longer period of time and you don’t have to live in your home while it is being shown. A vacant home is much more accessible to buyer’s agents.
If buying first is not an option for you. Do you have somewhere you can live temporarily after you house sells, if you cannot find the next house in time?
The real estate market is very competitive right now, even in the $300,000+ price range. Many homes on the market are outdated and buyers do not want them. Homes that are attractive and move-in ready are receiving multiple offers.
When selling have as much information as possible for potential buyers. They are moving quickly and they want answers. Any warranties or invoices you have available. Foundation warranty, new HVAC warranty and any other costly items that have been replaced while you owned the home. You can order a pre-listing inspection or share the inspection from when you purchased the house. If you have a survey, share that as well, it could save you or the buyer a lot of money at closing.
If you are buying in today’s market, have money for your down payment and closing costs. Be ready to make a decision. Everyday I see that buyers know when they really like a home. If you find that home, be sure that you make the offer. I’ve heard buyers say that they should not choose the first house they like. In today’s market, people from all over the country are moving to Huntsville. You need to be quick, otherwise someone else will buy the house before you can.
When negotiating, don’t offer too low. This market is moving too quickly. If you are willing to pay a certain amount for a property, offer it up front. Many sellers will accept the first offer without countering if it is good enough. Many buyers believe that the seller will always counter so they offer lower and the seller counters higher only because of that. Buyers are losing properties because they are not offering what they are willing to pay. A home is a good investment for the future. Don’t get left behind.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
