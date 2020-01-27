Huntsville is the hub of male TDCJ prisons, just like Gatesville is the hub of female prisons.
There are some questions I would love to see TDCJ administration answer. If the sole reason to deny someone's parole is "Nature of Offense" or "Drug/Alcohol Involvement", why bother reviewing someone for parole?
It's not like those circumstances will ever change. I know certain hygiene products are state issued (soap, toilet paper, toothpaste), along with females getting a certain amount of tampons and pads every month. What about shampoo and conditioner? Those are also necessary items.
Why are unit mailrooms so inefficient? If the mailrooms were more efficient, the policy change about the greeting cards wouldn't have been necessary.
Why do officers show so little regard for offenders and their property when searching their housing areas? Even though they made bad choices and should be held accountable for their bad choices, offenders are still human beings.
