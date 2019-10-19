Questions to ask your Realtor when selling

Many homeowners consider selling their home for various reasons. They may choose a Realtor who was referred to them by someone they know. How do you know if you are choosing the right Realtor for you?
Not all real estate agents are the same. They have different styles, techniques and levels of dedication to their craft. Some Realtors get a license to dabble, others have a full-time career and work real estate in their spare time and the minority of licensed Realtors work their business as a full-time professional.
Working as a Realtor requires dedication, time, energy and an investment of finances upfront to cover the cost of marketing a clients’ property. Everything from MLS dues to signs in the yard cost a real estate agent money. When they list your property, they are dedicating all of their resources to get the job done.
Some Realtors make more of a commitment than others. Next is follow through. Many agents dabble with their listings. They put very little effort into making the listing look appealing and they are very hard to reach when someone is interested in the property.
Here are some questions and answers to look for when deciding on which real estate agent to hire to sell your home.
How much time do you dedicate to your real estate business each week? 40+ hours.
How many homes did you sell in the past year? 12 or more. (This is an average of one per month which shows consistency in their business, it is not just a hobby for them).
How many of the homes you sold were properties that you worked as the listing agent? At least half. (Some people chase down buyer leads and help them find the right home. This is a different skill set than someone that is able to market a property well enough to attract buyers and get it sold!)
What extra tools do they use to market your property? Additional costly web platforms, flyers on signs, quick response to phone calls and website leads. (Every Realtor has access to MLS, Zillow, Trulia and a host of other websites that collect information from MLS, how they display that information is what makes the biggest difference.)
Do they use a professional photographer to take photographs of your home? This answer should always be yes and they should be willing to show you an example of another listing with professional pictures.
As far as preparing your home for sale, staging and what improvements to make or not make, all Realtors will have a differing opinion. Choose the real estate agent that best fits your personality to work with. Selling your home can be a long, detailed process. You want an agent that will make is as easy on you as possible, while getting the most money for your home.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
