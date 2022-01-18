Crossword, Sudoku, The Jumble and 7 Little Words are the puzzles published in our daily paper, The Valley Morning Star. My day starts with breakfast, my very favorite meal, and the four above mentioned puzzles. I mean each and every day! Never during, but rather after breakfast since I wouldn’t want any undue brain exercise to interfere with the sheer joy of chewing, tasting and swallowing things like eggs, bacon, waffles or oatmeal with raisins and blackberries added.
Some believe doing puzzles may help maintain one’s wits well into the senior years and it may be true. I am certainly a senior and still have my wits, at least a majority of them. There are added benefits to a writer, however, for it keeps one learning new words and remembering those forgotten from lack of use.
The daily puzzle is too easy and I can do it in i5 minutes but the Sunday puzzle is larger, harder and more suited to my crossword puzzle ability. Our newspaper recently began publishing the Los Angeles Times Puzzle which leaves me in a state of protest. I do not do the L.A. Times puzzle or even try to do the New York Times puzzle because they are very difficult and no fun at all. It was reported that President Bill Clinton could do the New York Times puzzle in 15 minutes over a cup of coffee. I forgave him a lot after learning that.
A person who creates crossword puzzles is known as a cruciverbulist and if one works them the age of the creator will sometimes become apparent. Not only the age but sometimes their profession or major interest. Puzzles that require one to know Zasu Pitts, Theda Bara and Signe Hasso were movie stars is an old cruciverbulist. If one has to know the last name of 1936 Hall of Famer Honus ____ or Famed Texas QB Collins_____, this guy is a football fan and old, too. So the longer one does puzzles the more is known about the cruciverbulist who created the puzzle for your pleasure.
It is appalling to see a puzzle done in pencil. Ugly sight. Puzzles should always be done with a pen. Early on I cheated and used erasable ink pens, now I use a regular pen which tends to make for careful actions. Sometimes my puzzles on completion resemble a page from a Rorschach I. Q. test because of the strike overs but must stand as they are. Then there are times the puzzles look pristine when finished.
The daily Jumble and 7 Little Words are such fun; however I am probably mentally disabled when it comes to Sudoku. I can do the ones designated “Easy” but as for “Intermediate” and “Hard”, when I look at them I know there are synapses missing in the portion of my brain used for solving Sudoku. Period. I don’t mess with Mother Nature. There is a dear woman living here who knows or remembers very little, actually. Very little, indeed, yet she can pick up a Sudoku labelled “Hard” and whip it out in no time. That is why I know my problem is a unique form of brain damage, probably inherited from that little slice of “unknown” that showed up on my DNA results.
When one of my Christmas gifts was a unique crossword puzzle book of World War II themed puzzles, I was delighted. They would be fun and relatively easy for World War II is my favorite reading topic, having plowed through over 200 books on the subject. Well guess what, those are the hardest puzzles I have ever done and find myself spending more searching for answers than doing the puzzles. Puzzles themed Iwo Jima, Dwight Eisenhower or D-Day were easy, but Konstantin Rokossovsky, Yamato-Class Battleships or Curtiss P-36 Hawk-- not so easy. It will be a learning experience and I am looking forward to it. Sadly, I don’t know as much as I thought about World War II. Live and learn.
I have a vague, gnawing desire to try creating crossword puzzles, but wouldn’t want to make a cruciverbulist out of myself in the process.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
