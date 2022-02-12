Purchasing a resale home vs. new build

In today’s real estate market, “beggars can’t be choosers” and buyers need to be ready to offer at least full price or thousands of dollars over asking just to have their offer selected by the seller. In the local Huntsville real estate market finding a home is a challenge. Many buyers are only able to view 3 to 5 properties before they make a decision to buy because there is nothing available to choose from.
New builder homes are available for sale but they are a much higher price than resale homes and you get a lot less house for the money. The base price in many Huntsville builders is $230,000 for a 1,300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. For $230,000 a buyer can get a resale home with 1,600 or more square feet and the lots are larger. New build homes are being built on typical cookie cutter lots with neighbors close by.
The advantages of purchasing a new home built in a subdivision include sidewalks, HOA restrictions which will require that properties be maintained, access to subdivision amenities including playgrounds, walking trails and more. Value is also a large factor when purchasing a new home in a subdivision. With high standards subdivision homes increase in value year after year. They are desirable for many types of buyers and have a lot of turnaround in ownership. Therefore your home's value will continue to increase over time.
In Huntsville, now is an excellent time to purchase a new build, just as the subdivisions are beginning you will purchase the house at the lowest price. As the subdivision is built out the home prices will increase over time. When the subdivision is complete your home's value will have substantially increased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.