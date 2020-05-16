Public testing should resume

Efforts by state officials to escalate testing during the transition to a new normal must be applauded. However, supply glitches which reduced access and availability emphasize the need for consideration of every step in the process moving forward.
An ambitious plan to test all nursing home employees and patients is a step in the right direction. But, lifting restrictions which prohibited testing for asymptomatic employees and prisoners within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system halted some public testing.
A spokesman for the Walker County Office of Emergency Management said this week that the Texas Military Department, which has been managing Walker County’s test site, will begin focusing their efforts on testing nursing homes, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities.
These testing additions are wonderful and come at a critical time, however, we need more public testing as workers are called by employers attempting to reopen pursuant to the second phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan. Without more public testing under the second phase, which provides for increased occupancy within restaurants and the reopening of additional nonessential businesses, there are additional risks.
Walker County has tested nearly 475 residents through its four mobile testing sites’, but it is unknown if or when a fifth public testing date will occur locally.
All is not lost for Walker County and its 73,000 residents.
Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced that it began widespread testing of asymptomatic offenders using a new oral swab — at an eye popping cost of $45 million.
As of Wednesday, nearly 250 inmates and 120 employees in Walker County’s seven state-run prisons had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to agency reports. Across the state, more than 72% of inmates tested were confirmed to have the virus. But with nearly 140,000 inmates in TDCJ, less than 2% of the prison population had been tested prior to the state instituting this new method.
This is big news for Walker County, with the prison system accounting for at least 75% of its positive cases. Diseases like COVID-19 tend to explode throughout cramped, often unsanitary prisons and jails, further exposing inmates, staff and our local communities.
We applaud the state’s efforts for widespread testing within the prison system, but we are at a point where public testing in Walker County is just as vital and must be a permanent fixture.
With Walker County and the state of Texas reopening, we urge careful consideration of each step towards this new normal.
