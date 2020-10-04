Protecting your home's value

Your neighborhood has a huge impact on the value of your home. If your neighbors keep their homes well maintained and attractive, your home will be more desirable when it is time to sell.
There are many factors in maintaining a desirable neighborhood. A first step would be to establish relationships with your neighbors. One way to do that is participate in National Night Out coming up this Tuesday. You can introduce yourself to those living around you and express your support for our local first responders. They participate in the Neighborhood Night Out events by request. If you want to organize an event or find out if there is one in your area, call the Huntsville Police Department and ask for Officer Warner, 936-291-5480.
Knowing your neighbors allows you to address issues in your neighborhood when they arise. It also creates a bond between people who want to help one another and allows you to share contractors who have done a good job helping you to improve your home.
Some issues that neighborhoods may have to deal with are security, unsightly yard waste, unmaintained exteriors and pest infestations. If neighbors are communicating, they can make each other aware of potential problems, so that they can be tackled quickly before they become a bigger problem.
Dealing with security. Cameras are very easy to get nowadays, having a video doorbell and cameras pointing to your exterior yard space allows you to view any suspicious activity. Having a connection with your local police officers also helps you know who to reach out to when you are concerned about safety. Meeting the police officers on National Night Out is a great way to make these connections.
Unsightly yard waste is a problem in many areas. Why is it a problem? There could be so many reasons: finances, health problems, a need of assistance, etc. The City of Huntsville has been offering dumpsters quarterly in neighborhoods throughout the community to make it easier for citizens to get rid of their yard waste and help beautify our neighborhoods. If you have a neighbor who still has a messy yard, maybe you could reach out to them and find out if there is something you could do to help. Items left in the yard can attract animals as places for them to nest, including old furniture, appliances, boxes, piles of wood, trash or large containers.
Pest infestations can be made worse by human behavior. Some ways to prevent animals breeding or wild animals like raccoons, opossums and rats from invading your home are the following: vaccinate and spay or neuter your pets, keep your garbage in bags and make sure it fits inside the trash can with the lid closed. You can request additional trash cans from the city for a small fee. Maintain your bird feeders, excessive bird seed can attract feral cats, raccoons and other rodents. Be sure to have a functional chimney cap to prevent animals from making a home in your chimney, try to keep any tree branches cut back at least 10 feet from the side of the house and 15 feet from the roof of the house, to make it more difficult for animals to access your home. Also be sure to cover up any holes that may be access points.
As you spend more time with your neighbors you will come up with ways to improve the look of your community. This will make your neighborhood more attractive to outsiders and raise the value of your home, when you are ready to sell.
