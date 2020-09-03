Progress continues in Huntsville despite pandemic

#HomeSweetHuntsville, I have hoped and prayed that we would see our COVID-19 infections begin to taper off and that Walker County would be able to breathe a sigh of relief as our infection rates diminish. Unfortunately, that has not been the case and we continue to battle a high infection rate.
A bit of good news is that Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has seen great improvement in the prison system and I am very thankful for this improvement. Needless to say, we must continue to be diligent in all our efforts to contain and stop the spread of this virus.
I ask all our citizens to do your part in protecting yourself and others. Moreover, I ask that we all pray for a successful treatment for those infected and that God would grant us an effective vaccine that will put the COVID-19 threat behind us. Our lives have been disrupted and changed by this pandemic and I for one, long to get back to my normal church attendance, meeting with friends and social gatherings, football and baseball games and the freedom to go into any environment without the threat of contagion.
I believe we will return to a "normal" life once again in 'Home Sweet Huntsville.' I find myself asking the question, what is God trying to teach us with this viral threat? I have the utmost faith and belief that our powerful God has this virus well within His control and our reliance should be focused on Him and his power to deal with COVID-19. So, my prayers continue and I rest in the assurance of the almighty.
How many of you have seen the progress of our new police and fire station construction? They are beginning to take shape and we look forward to the day when all our citizens can take part in their dedication. I urge all our citizens to take advantage of the joint effort between our city, county, and hospital district to open up the new virus testing facility behind the hospital.
Even during the pandemic, our sales tax revenues continue to exceed our budget and for this we are very thankful. Our hotel and motel tax continues to suffer from the pandemic and we do not expect a correction in this revenue source until we see improved results in our infection rate.
The last of our bond propositions, the city service center and city hall renovations are proceeding on schedule and the city has been blessed with a very low rate on the bond financing. In addition, the city has come to an agreement with Sam Houston State University on the sale of the Raven Nest golf course to the university. Our city treasures the good relationship we have with the university and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the new Sam Houston University president, Dr. Alisa White.
Construction in and around our city continues at a brisk pace and we are thankful for the new affordable housing projects that are under construction. I am reminding all our citizens to be mindful of the November elections as we have some excellent candidates on the ballot for city council. Please exercise your right to vote and keep our city moving in a positive direction.
In closing, I want to thank all our city workers and staff for the outstanding job they do each and every day for our citizens. I am so blessed to be the mayor of such a wonderful city. My wife and I look forward to seeing all of you in and around our city and can't wait to see what more blessings God has in store for us. We have a lot to be thankful for. I love you and wish you only the best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.