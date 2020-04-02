Pro-choicers sue Paxton

The Texas pro-choice community has filed suit in federal court in Austin, charging that Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton's barring abortions in Texas because of the coronavirus violates federal law.
Some background:
On Sunday, March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered health care facilities and professionals to postpone all procedures "not immediately medically necessary" during the coronavirus outbreak, until at least April 21.
On Monday, March 23 Paxton issued his interpretation of Abbott's order to include abortion clinics, and outlaw abortions unless the mother's life is in danger.
“No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law," Paxton's office declared.
He warned violators could be fined up to $1,000 or face jail time of up to 180 days – or both.
Texas Republican leaders have a history of doing everything they can to make abortions as difficult as possible – including a 2013 attempt to outlaw abortions in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the state.
However, Gov. Abbott's Executive Order GA 09:
• did not mention the word "abortion;"
• said the patient's risk should be "as determined by the patient’s physician;" and
• said his order "shall not apply to any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with the COVID- 19 disaster."
An hour and 17 minutes after Paxton's office emailed his statement banning abortion, the Texas Freedom Network, a pro-choice group, emailed its response.
“It’s completely unsurprising to see this attorney general use any excuse to push his ideological agenda," TFN President Kathy Miller stated. "But the truth is reproductive health care is essential health care.
"There are many reasons women decide to have an abortion in the already limited time window state law allows," Miller said, "and a delay means denying them the constitutional right to make those decisions in a safe, timely manner with the help of their doctors.”
Anti-abortion groups welcomed Paxton's shutdown interpretation.
“Continuing elective procedures is a public health threat,” said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life. Otherwise, abortion clinics would “violate the solidarity of the medical community right now.”
So far, only one other state – Ohio – has tried to outlaw abortions in the name of protecting medical resources during the pandemic.
Atty. Gen. Dave Yost, a Republican, had sent letters to some abortion clinics, telling them to shut down because of Ohio Health Director Amy Acton's order banning non-essential medical procures during the emergency.
But, Ohio Planned Parenthood officials said a clinic was complying with Acton's order, and still performing abortions.
“Under that order, Planned Parenthood can still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion, and our health centers continue to offer other health care services that our patients depend on," said a joint statement from two Ohio Planned Parenthood executives. "Our doors remain open for this care.”
Texas's own abortion halt could be short-lived, if not over. Late Monday afternoon (March 30,) U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel blocked the order halting abortions, pending a hearing in two weeks.
In his order, Yeakel said the ban raised concerns the state was violating the constitutional rights of women in the state, as well as causing "irreparable harm" to those seeking the procedure.
"Regarding a woman's right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly," Yeakel wrote. "There can be no outright ban on such a procedure.
"This court will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court included a silent "except-in-a-national-emergency clause' in its previous writings on the issue."
He set a telephone hearing for 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 13, on whether to make his temporary blockage permanent.
Several hundred scheduled abortions that were canceled because of Paxton's anti-abortion ban are probably being hurriedly re-scheduled.
Stay tuned.
Contact McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
