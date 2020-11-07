Presidential election reflections

In normal times, a look back to election day would include the winner’s name. We can’t do that yet, and may not for some time. Nevertheless, some reflections are in order which really have nothing to do with winner or loser. Circumstances combined to make this election truly noteworthy, if not unique.
You may have thought it impossible to have a more polarized presidential contest than 2016. And yet, here we are. We have had polarization within parties: Democrat Left versus other Dems, and rebellion of Republican leaders from bygone years against Trump Republicans. We have had polarization between parties, of course, like never before in modern times. And, if one looks at the map after election day, broad swaths of red intersperse with outposts of blue. This suggests a “rural” perspective on the world and a strongly differing “urban/suburban” perspective.
In each case, our country is becoming more of an “us against them” culture. Moderates need not apply. Voting in presidential elections, once the result of similarly held views, has become a forced choice, with large numbers voting against someone they literally hate, instead of for someone they like and respect. This year, one could easily argue forced choice. And sadly, business owners in big cities boarded up their storefronts on election eve.
Election year 2020 was unusual in that many changes were made to election laws and process in various parts of the country. A familiar system that functioned despite its flaws was made more complicated. Rather than taking voters to the polls, the polls were exported to the voter. Despite early voting and long-standing exceptions for absentee ballots, unsolicited mail-in ballots were instituted in certain states, with a predictable slow-down in counting plus court challenges. With voting machines better than ever, human error was reintroduced big-time by adding multiple steps and taking voting outside the voting booth. In an election year, no less.
Accordingly faith in the system, a must, has suffered. States which already had mail-in voting and done well had phased it in over years. A presidential election was not the best time to break in a new method. Then it became necessary to allow mailed-in votes to be counted after election day, an “innovation” guaranteed to arouse suspicion. That’s what’s happening now. Even with conscientious election workers, why would the losing party accept the results? We used to regard countries that couldn’t handle their voting process cleanly as “banana republics.” Have a banana.
Democracies are best served by an objective, non-partisan news media. Our partisan national news media is giving us just what we deserve: skewed subjective advocacy. We can dial up the kind of television or printed news we want, without ever getting both sides or the big picture. It’s much more serious than not showing FDR’s wheelchair in the Movietone News. This is censorship or promotion of one side or the other, at the discretion of a few. If news purveyors have lost their credibility, what are they but entertainment?
This year, as in the recent past, incredible amounts of money have been spent to win an election. That’s unlikely to change at the presidential level. However, it needs to change at the state and local level.
Specifically, this involves the targeting of vulnerable incumbents by out-of-state deep pocketed behind-the-scenes contributors. Naïve as it may be to say, voters in Texas do not need California or Florida billionaires pumping millions of dollars into this state in order to influence the Texas electorate to elect politicians who will cater to a foreign philosophy of government or advance a culture inimical to Texas. And that goes for every other state where monied individuals or corporations seek to extend their ideological empire. It may be legal, it may not change, but it’s not healthy for our republic, and it’s not right.
We are seeing the involvement of courts in this election, perhaps on wider scale than 2000, or ever. This is not where elections should be decided, yet by complicating a relatively straightforward and time-tested process, this is the end result. Look for the increased politicization of lower and appellate courts as we have done with the Supreme Court.
Finally: our beloved pollsters. With only a handful of exceptions across the nation, pollsters got it wrong – again, learning nothing from 2016. When a poll is drastically wrong, there are no winners. The favored party may become complacent and the disadvantaged party may lose voters who figure “what’s the use?” In the 21st century, polls are useful for eliciting public opinion, not for predicting the future. In this election, polls focused on the margin of popular vote, but neglected the impact of the electoral college. If pollsters worked for NASA, our spaceships would be rubble and all our astronauts dead. In short, get it right or go into another line of work.
As long as politicians continue to tinker with the system to obtain perceived advantage, rather than seeking to make the process as fair as humanly possible, we voters will continue to suffer. As long as our leaders pit one group against the other, we will suffer the consequences.
Labeling is easy, but voting for Trump did not automatically make the voter a white supremacist, nor did voting for Biden make that voter a socialist. If business owners are not to be compelled to board up their stores again, and voters are not to be afraid to tell an inquirer who they are really going to vote for, there’s whole lot of work to be done between now and 2024.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
