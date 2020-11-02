Preparing for election day

On election morning I will be dimly aware of movement in the dark, of something stirring, and it will be my wife leaving the bed at 5:30 so she can be at our precinct by 6 a.m.
She’s not going to vote. She is going to work. Just like thousands of everyday folks will be doing all across this nation. For her, and them, election day is the visible culmination of hours of in-person training, reading of instructions, viewing of videos.
We have seen something this election cycle we have not seen before. We have seen our election processes demonized, accusations of fraud and deceit laid on to election workers. Americans have been told that an election is about to be stolen, that they should not trust the process or the system.
Pardon me for personalizing this, but I take that as an attack on my wife and those thousands of others who are going to spend a very long day this election day making sure their friends and neighbors can vote in peace and privacy and safety.
What is happening in Walker County is not unlike what is happening all across the United States this election day. It is a coming together of Democrats and Republicans, and elected officials, to cooperatively insure our most sacred process is honored.
In Walker County elections are under the Tax Collector/Assessor department. Don’t ask me why it’s there, it just is. Our collector/assessor is Diana McCrae. She is a Republican but in terms of how the office, and elections, are managed, you wouldn’t know it. In the elections division she is assisted by Julie Cooper.
The office is in charge of voter registration and management of the elections. It’s a massive job, particularly in a presidential year. My wife has been a part of it all for several years.
AS AN ELECTION judge my wife has undergone training, and more training. Before every election, no matter how small, those working the polls undergo refresher training for veterans and initial training for newcomers.
It is a lot to strap on. I have spent the last few days listening to videos as my wife reviewed how to manage the voting technology, how to check in voters, what do to in certain situations.
For every hour she physically is present on election day, she gets $10. So, $120 for the day. But, when you look at all the hours of study and training throughout the year, that hourly amount dwindles to well below poverty level, almost to the point she’s a volunteer. In addition to training, we’ve given up on travel plans and other activities because a training was announced.
As the spouse of an election worker, it’s been an eye-opener for me in terms of just how organized Diana, Julie and their staff are; the tons of hours, planning and logistics that go into having those doors open on election day; the safeguards that are in place and drilled into the heads of every worker.
When I hear demands for “poll watchers” because of corruption, I have to admit I see red. For one thing, since there is a mix of Democrats and Republicans, the “watchers” are there. They are there throughout the system. If we any sense of bipartisanship left, it’s among election workers.
And, consider this – from all I can see that mix of Republicans and Democrats for the most part seem to like each other and enjoy working together.
Our election system, from top to bottom, is made up of “us.” It’s my wife, your child, your parent, the guy next door. It is not corrupt, whether it involves in-person voting or mail-in ballots. It just is not and that people would try to make it so is a smear and attack on our democracy that is, well, disgusting and ignorant.
Various research studies of elections over the past 10 years have placed in-person fraud rates as between .0003 and 0025. A study of mail-in balloting in five sample states found a rate of .0025. The system works. It involves the best of us. Trust it. Believe in it. It’s what so many have died for. Do not let the conspiracy theorists and self-servers destroy your faith in it.
My wife will come home election night around 9:30 or so. I will warm up the pizza I made earlier, maybe pour her a glass of wine and hear about her day. While I am doing that, Diana and Julie and others will be starting the vote counting all the while ensuring the security of both in-person and mail-in ballots.
Thank you.
Rich Heiland is an award-winning former newspaper reporter, editor and publisher. He was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team and a recipient of the Molly Ivins First Amendment Award. He taught journalism at Western Illinois University and leadership at Woodbury College in Vermont. For nearly 20 years he operated an international consulting, public speaking and training business specializing in customer service, general management, leadership and staff development major corporations and government. He lives with his wife in Huntsville and can be reached at freepresstx@gmail.com.
