Every day brings more news about the coronavirus. The daily news cycle around this is going to continue for a while, mainly because there is much scientists and health officials are still learning about the virus. The incessant drumbeat of information, though, is not a call to panic. Instead, it’s a reminder to take precautions against this illness and others.
This new coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to 70 countries, including the United States. There are many coronaviruses that cause mild respiratory illnesses in humans and animals. Occasionally, as in the case of this virus, one will jump from animals to humans. The disease this virus causes is now being called “coronavirus, disease 2019” or COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC says reports indicate most cases are mild but can be severe, especially in older people and people with underlying conditions.
While COVID-19 may be new, the steps to prevent its spread are not. In fact, they are the very things we should be doing to stay well every day and especially during flu season:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stockpiling surgical masks and hand sanitizer is unnecessary. Masks are not going to prevent you from getting the virus, and they should be reserved for people who are actually sick and the health care workers who need them.
Keep in mind that, according to the CDC, most Americans are at low risk for COVID-19. That’s also true in Texans where there are 23 confirmed cases. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies continue their ongoing preparations so that all of state government is working together to limit the spread of the virus and protect Texans.
But good health starts with the individual. Do the things that keep you healthy — eat healthy foods, get plenty of rest, exercise and manage stress — and do the things that will keep you and your neighbors healthy. Wash your hands. With soap. Often.
Visit cdc.gov or dshs.texas.gov for more information on COVID-19.
