Pre-approval is vital

I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting a pre-approval letter from a loan officer before you start looking at homes. Many buyers know that they have good credit and a steady income, so they assume that they will be approved for a home loan, only to find the perfect home and hit a snag. They realize that they cannot purchase the home for a logistical reason that they were not aware of.
Save yourself the heartache and get pre-approved before you take a Realtor out to show you homes. Your Realtor makes money from the sale of your home. Anytime you spend with them that doesn’t result in a sale is a loss of their energy, money and time away from their family.
Unless you have a preferred bank or lending institution that you already do a lot of business with, trust your Realtor to recommend a lender that they work with. This will make the purchase process smoother. Your Realtor has established relationships with various vendors whom they have good communication with. This allows the entire process to be streamlined for you so that the purchase is much less stressful.
Choose a Realtor in the area where you are planning to purchase your next home. Do not try to move to Huntsville and use a Realtor from Houston. Houston real estate and the culture are very different from Huntsville. A local, full-time Huntsville Realtor will know all of the local title companies, surveyors, Realtors and the market. They will be able to recommend how to negotiate the best price for your home and get any necessary repairs done. Trust your local Realtor to get the job done on your behalf.
