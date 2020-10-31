Populating SCOTUS: There has to be a better way

The country has now endured a third Supreme Court confirmation in four years, each increasingly marked by rancor. Donald Trump’s most significant accomplishment in office may well be the seating of three Supreme Court Justices: Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and now Barrett. However, the process is more politicized than ever, with the possible exception of FDR’s attempt to expand the number of justices (i.e., “pack” the court) in 1937. Ironically, Roosevelt wound up appointing nine justices over his four terms. He didn’t pack the Court, but he did gradually replace it.
The Constitution requires the president to submit nominations for the Senate’s advice and consent. Since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, presidents have submitted 164 nominations, of which 119 have served. Until the nomination of Samuel Alito by George W. Bush, confirmation by votes of 89-1, 90-9, and even 99-0 were not uncommon. For a long time, nominees to the high court were often voted in by voice vote. But that was then.
Today Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are insulting to the nominee, an embarrassment to the Senate, and painful for the American people to watch. While the appointment of a non-judge to the Court should induce greater scrutiny, the elevation of a sitting federal judge to the Supreme Court should not be the spectacle it has become.
Federal judges are confirmed by the Senate when they are first appointed. Another background investigation years later is prudent but usually non-productive. Ethical behavior subsequent to being placed on the bench is fair game, as is review of judicial behavior and opinions for rational decisions. However, the partisan nature of the game today aims at disqualification for any reason, however obscure.
The inquiry has become predictable. Little time is spent on legal background and judicial qualifications. Judicial philosophy is the target. The majority party lobs softball questions to the candidate, transparent and easy, while extolling the nominee’s virtues. The minority party vigorously cross-examines the candidate, after grandstanding for their base and expressing shock that this candidate even contemplates serving on the Court.
Questioners probe for a weakness to exploit. Nothing is out of bounds. Maybe it’s a footnote in an article co-authored in law school, or a term paper in a college political science class. Maybe it’s a chance acquaintance or a campus organization membership. Or maybe its social interaction in high school. In the current example, it’s the timing of the nomination itself. Anything goes no matter how much it distracts from the stated purpose: to determine if the candidate is qualified to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
In the latest hearing, the minority party was incensed that a nomination would be made so close to an election, and charged that the majority party was hypocritical since it had blocked President Obama’s nominee in an election year. Perhaps they were right, but by now every nomination is a gloves-off power play by both sides. There is an underlying assumption that “our” candidate will always vote “our” way, in spite of the fact that history, from Earl Warren to David Souter to John Roberts, says otherwise.
No one should want a justice who is totally predictable, who will decide cases on preconceived notions and allegiances rather than the facts and the law. Yet, that is what both parties seem to be after. The goal is as objectionable as the process has become. For hours on end Senate inquisitors repeatedly ask questions designed to clearly disqualify the nominee, such as “how would you decide this kind of case?” Or, “where do you stand on this issue?”, one which may well come before the court. Despite these overt attempts to lead the witness to self-destruct, the qualified nominee demonstrates over and over that s/he is the smartest person in the room.
Senate cloture rules went from a two-thirds vote to end debate and advance nominations to a three-fifths supermajority (60) in 1975. In 2013, the then-Democratic Senate majority eliminated the filibuster for executive branch and judicial nominees except for Supreme Court nominees, invoking the so-called nuclear option (simple majority). In 2017, the Republican Senate majority applied the nuclear option to Supreme Court nominations too. And here we are.
Once both political parties seek to make the U.S. Supreme Court their political tool, the process is broken. Confirmed nominees arrive at the Court tarnished with the ugliness of the ordeal they have endured. They’ve been labeled and they are expected to vote one way only. Fortunately, people of integrity still make it through the Senate gauntlet.
The Constitution is purposely broad when it comes to the Supreme Court. However, the stakes have gotten so high politically that we need a fresh look at how justices are selected, confirmed, and how long they serve. Traditionally, a bi-partisan commission would be convened to make recommendations to Congress., and that’s been suggested. Whether such a commission is even possible remains to be seen.
Justices serve for life. That sounds like a long time, yet on average their term in office is only 16 years. Should staggered terms be set? Should terms be any more than 16 years? Should Senators be limited to relevant questioning? Could opening statements pandering to the news media be banned? Should Presidents be limited to how many justices they can appoint? Should a “neutral” third party screen potential nominees and the president pick from a list?
Alterations to the Constitution are probably unrealistic at this juncture. Any procedural changes will be difficult to achieve in today’s reality. Yet, as Joe Biden says, the selection system for populating SCOTUS is “out of whack.” Not until the next President and Congress of the same party will there be a viable opportunity to address a scorned process, tawdry and degrading to America. And if that party holds all the cards, why would they change anything? Still, there must be a better way.
Then-Senator John F. Kennedy possibly identified the key obstacle when he observed, “The brain is an amazing organ. It starts working in the mother’s womb and doesn’t stop working till you get elected to Congress.”
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
