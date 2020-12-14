Popularity of words come and go

Many expressions have their day and then disappear from common usage by ordinary people. It is true today and it was true in ages past. Most expletives are a way to say a word in anger or frustration without it sounding blasphemous, even though everyone knows those words are just another way of not quite taking the Lord’s name in vain.
Remember reading the word “zounds”? It was a more acceptable way of saying “his wounds” as in Christ’s wounds. “Ooons” was once commonly an oath that morphed off the word zounds.
“Dodgast” changed into dagnabbit and doggone and was originally a way to say blasphemy without it sounding so naughty. “Adod” is another way to swear without taking the Lord’s name in vain. “Adod” is from the 17 century and stands for oh God. It evolved into Egad, which I still use.
“I snore” is from colonial American times and an early way to avoid even saying the word, swear. In 1790 the Massachusetts Spy reported that “in one village one will hear the phrase ‘I snore’ in another ‘I swowgar.’” A nice way to cuss was to say “By snum”! This word came from “vum” which came from vow, a mild oath at best.
Everyone has heard the word “drat” or “rats” used by those in frustration mode. I use both. They started as God rot! Then consider “What the Rattle”? This one comes from the last part of the eighteenth century when one could hear “but what the rattle makes you look so tarnation glum?” From the sixteenth century we inherited the expression “bones of me” or “bones of you”, another way of saying “over my dead body”.
Also from the sixteenth century someone who was a time waster was referred to as a “wiffle-waffle”. If used today it would indicate you had just come from or were on your way to IHOP.
“Alas and Alack!” The alack part means fault or moral failing and was used to express dismay. “Supernaculum”! This mouthful is an obsolete request to drink up and is a tongue in cheek combination of Latin and German. In German one would say “auf den Nagel trinken or drink to the nail,” meaning drain your glass to the last drop. Naculum was a play on what Nagel would sound like in Latin. Add “super” or “over” to it and you have Supernaculum, which was shouted out as your glass was turned upside down to prove the contents had been chugged down. Try this the next time you are out with friends and see what happens.
As a lover of words, writing about them is pleasing to me. I plan to take my readers through a few past decades to show how words come and go, change, evolve and even change their identity in sentence structure. Verbs become nouns, and vice versa. Sometime verbs totally change their application. Take the word “grow”. Children grow, but now people “grow” their business.
It was in 1955 that I first heard the word “cool” used to describe something fun or nice. It was in hot summertime Fort Worth when an 18 year old young person kept saying this was cool and that was cool and I knew she wasn’t talking about the weather. It was when I began listening to word usage and how it changed from decade to decade.
My Norwegian speaking grandfather who was known to use an expletive or two, often said “By Jiminy” and a Norwegian word that translated into English as “fire rag”. No one ever figured that one out.
(The above was taken from various Internet sources.)
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.