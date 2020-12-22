Popularity of words -- Part II

Each generation has their popular slang expressions and some fade away with the decade and others stay with us for centuries. There is no way to know a reason for this. When I began my puny study of generational slang, it appeared that some slang expressions from each decade throughout the 20th century have survived the test of time. But to find that I used some slang from the 16th and 17 centuries gave me pause. This could just possible be unique to those of us over 60 years old.
Let’s “take a gander” (early 20th century) (1910 to 1920) at a few expressions that appeared in our language habits long ago and may still be used today. In the first decade of the 20th century words such are “gold -brick” (lazy person), “hoosegow” (jail), “dilly” (excellent) and “on the make” (flirtatious) were commonly used expressions. These are all holdovers, because they are still being said around this place!
From the 1920 s we have “bean shooter” (a gun), “beef” (complaint), “carry a torch” (have a crush on) and “Bees-Knees” (an extra ordinary person or thing). Of the four to “beef” is still heard but the rest are fading fast especially Bees Knees. Cannot remember hearing that one.
In the 1930 s we would hear “booze” (liquor), “blow your wig” (lose control) and “snazzy, hot, smooth, keen” (very good). Except for “blow your wig”, most are still heard among people in my generation.
In the 1940 s we had “cheaters” (sunglasses), “cut a rug” (to dance), “duds” (clothes), “humdinger” (remarkable or outstanding), “jalopy” (old car), “kopescetic” (fine or okay) and “take a powder” (get lost, go away). Hate to admit I am still using most of those yet today!
In the 1950’s we said, “made in the shade”, “ burn rubber”, “Daddy-O”, “knuckle-sandwich”, “party-pooper” and “cool cat”. Except for “made in the shade”, we remember the meaning of the rest and certainly “party pooper”, “burn “rubber” and cool cat” are still around for anyone over 50.
In the 1960 s we said, “blast” (fun), “bug out”, “bummer”, “Catch some Rays” and “a gas”. Except for the last two, the others are alive and well today.
In the 1970 s we had “crib” (apartment), “Blow this place” (leave), “the real Skinny” (truth), “Don’t be a Spaz” (act out in some way), “Far Out” (great or cool) and “groovy” (pleasing). The other day my son texted me to say he had spent the morning cleaning the “crib”. He is of that era and still using the words of the day at the age of 61.
In the 1980 s we heard, “bodacious”, “dishy”, “bad” (which really meant good), “Barf me out”. “grody” (meaning gross) and “bod” (body). All of those are still around. Somewhere.
The 1990 s gave us “bling”, “booyah”, “don’t go there”, “flip”, “dude” and “going postal” (crazy). And most are still around. Except for “booyah” I have hear them spoken and understand them all.
Many of these expressions have lasted through the decades however most gradually disappear only to be replaced by newer words. Since people younger than 25 probably do not read my column anyway, I will not take you into the 21st century.
In the meantime I will try to find a reason to use “23 skidoo” (vintage 1906) which I think sounds cool or maybe even groovy. Some of the new words of the recent decade are unpleasant to my ears because I not only don’t like the word, I don’t like the definition. Case in point is “woke”, micro-aggression or gaslighting.
Only a few examples were used from each decade and once viewed, it is obvious the public becomes attached to some expressions and chooses not to let them go. I think that is “bodacious” or maybe even “far out”.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
