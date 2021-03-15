Politics and the role of context

45 years ago, a leader of the New Age Movement, which was unofficially behind the “Peace Movement” of the time, told me personally of the intention to “take over the culture of the US in one generation.” The basic strategy lay in using the same words as the opposition but placing those words in a different contextual framework, thus unobtrusively subverting the meaning of those words. One of the more poignant recent examples of this ploy lies in a play on the word “equity.” Let’s explore this phenomenon alternately from the Christian and from the cancel cultural context.
The Biblical book of Proverbs, Chapter 1, Verse 3, states the intention of the book: “to receive instruction in wisdom, righteousness, judgment and equity.” Biblically, wisdom depicts a God-centered reference point from which to discern the Biblical standard of righteousness. That standard then forms the context for Biblically-based judgment. Biblically based equity thus reflects the Christian framework or context centered on conditioning people into individual initiative.
On the other hand, cancel culture, a la the Biden policy on equity, centers on giving special favors to groups based on social criteria such as race or gender. Rather than scripture, the context addresses, explicitly, the perception of various centers of government as determined, in the final analysis, by coordinator, Susan Rice. Here the context lies in building obedience in the target groups to government directive, the socialist agenda.
Similarities lie in other areas of the Biden agenda such as immigration policy where undocumented aliens are rewarded with certain privileges including possible voting rights without instruction in US founding principles. Founders of both the US and Texas Republics, including James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Mireau Lamar all insisted that their system found anchor in a political culture centered on the Biblically-based principles of “intelligence and virtue.”
Herein also lies grounds for re-evaluating the concept of “systemic-racism” as reflective of the socialist mindset rather than, as Biden enthusiasts generally claim, of our “white-racist” founders. It is indeed apparent that the founders violated the Biblical principles they formally espoused through condoning the practice of slavery. However, instead of restoring the non-racial principles of our founding documents, the proponents of cancel culture insist on implementing, as in their equity policy, a social format centered on race.
The fundamental crisis of our country revolves around accommodating to the proper contextual framework for our socio-political foundation.
