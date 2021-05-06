Pluralism: Soft road to socialism

With signs everywhere that our progressive administration is taking us to socialism, its relevant to address factors which have prepared our society for this juncture in our history. One of those factors is the very nature of our pluralist society. Let’s explore this phenomenon.
In the first-place pluralism, as practiced in our time, is different from that of our founding. In those beginning days, we were essentially a Christian Nation. This reflected pluralism in the sense that not all were of the same denomination. However, they all looked to the same Transcendent God of the Bible as a common reference point.
By contrast, pluralism in our time reflects conditions in the Post World War II era of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. Seeking traction in the battle for the allegiance of the Third World of Less Developed Nations, our leaders borrowed a concept from the Soviets which academics labeled the “Elitist Pluralist Equilibrium Model.”
By definition, it focused on “autonomous groups” who bargained with each other to reach an equilibrium in values to which the government would be held accountable. Absent the Biblical common reference point, however, the very nature of that bargaining process is elitist. Instead of the Transcendent God, bargaining among the elite mark the common reference point.
Modern pluralism features, in the first instance, local groups seeking a normative consensus within themselves. As a common “consciousness” begins to develop, the “most committed personalities” emerge as an “intuitive minority” to interpret and integrate the views into a common way of thinking. From that stage, elites of the various groupings bargain together to arrive at a national elite-determined consensus.
The fundamental assumption lies in the mistaken belief that the elites would be accommodative to input from below. This has largely been proven false as the elites have, instead, reached accommodation among themselves, the fruits of which embrace and control the public through “political correctness.”
Political correctness determines the normative bounds of society generally. As such, within the context of popular sovereignty where the “Spirit of the People” is believed to reign, attuning to societal boundaries can become addictive. Assuming the atmospherics of a political religion, freedom and indeed salvation, itself, can become linked as slaves to the elitist bargaining process.
Hence, with elite accommodation and control generating citizen allegiance to resultant political correctness, pluralism reflects conditions approximate to socialism where the state is, in effect, deified. In preparation for this “re-imagined” utopia, the Christianity and individual enterprise of our founding must be neutralized, currently via the “race card”, 1619 Project and such. This, die-hard progressives understand.
