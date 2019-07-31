Pluralism, racism and antifa: Trilogy of irrationality

The reference point of classical Christianity expressed in the Declaration of Independence is being eclipsed in public discourse. Replacing it is the irrational power game of pluralism with racism the power word of choice. However, there seems to be little analysis of the phenomenon or of the link to violence via such as Antifa. Let’s address this issue.
Pluralism dates in its current form to the post-World War II Cold War environment derived from an academic model entitled the “Elitist Pluralist Equilibrium Model”. The model was meant to underpin a socio-political system competing with Soviet authoritarianism while retaining the appearance of Western democracy. Pluralist theory divides people into groups with bargaining between the elites of those groups to establish ever-evolving moral standards to which the government is accountable.
Following this format, pluralism is degenerating into a “religion of irrationality” where the most outspoken promoters of irrational thought, along with violence prone groups, set the standards. Given the nature of pluralism, these are playing god, a god or gods with whom to disagree is blasphemy (“politically incorrect”) often labeled as racism. As Antifa, for instance, has stated explicitly, reasonable negotiation is an outdated concept. Irrationality, the centerpiece of Nazism, reigns.
Fundamentally contributive to the violence prone irrationality impacting the pluralist power game is the post Christian era concept of truth as relative, not absolute. In many of our universities, for example, truth is defined as “whatever one can get away with” in any given situation. Spinning off the perspective of relative truth, irrationality is reflected in many ways, for instance, in the continuing belief in inalienable rights. For rights to be inalienable logically however, truth must be absolute. Also, should truth be relative, there is no absolutist foundation upon which to label someone a liar. Yet the term is constantly thrown around.
Here we see how violence-prone groups such as Antifa manage to skirt the law as in committing violent acts to the point of causing serious bodily injury, without being subject to prosecution. If truth is perceived as relative, as in pluralism, then there is no rational basis for a coherent legal system. To be effective, law must reflect a logical foundation consistent to an agreed moral base. Antifa merely exclaims that it has a right to violence in a given situation then pursues its stated course, leaving government confused as to how to frame the claimed right.
Having lost our classic and logical Biblical foundation, then, there is no basis for a consistent legal system. Right and wrong lies with the discretion of the boldest and most outspoken, with the charge of racism increasingly the word of choice to cow an opponent. Furthermore, with no real truth the concept of facts is illogical. Hence the term racism is released from its anchor in the “historical fact” of slavery, leaving it subject to multiple and ad hoc definitions and contexts.
