Is there anyone who is not seeing the true picture of this broken nation? America has always been broken when it comes to race, not just a topic for discussion, but a real stain on the fabric of a nation that sets itself up as an example to the free world.
No matter our political party or our beliefs of what we consider right and wrong, we have to see the current situation in America , with all of the anger and hostilities, as a true and honest picture of the reality that exist here. If we are honest with ourselves , we have to recognize the signs and symptoms of those traits that have been so long denied. So many of us have been in a state of denial. We have denied that race is an issue. We have denied that all people are not afforded the same opportunities to receive a good educations. We have denied the fact that all people or not given fair and equal treatment in the work place. We have also denied that some people are treated with less respect by offices paid for by their tax dollars.
The murder of one black man , in itself, didn’t cause the protests and all that came with them. All of those things, over generations, that have been denied by this country, in the fair and equal treatment of African Americans was brought to a head in the death of Mr. Floyd. A race of people that was brought in chains on ships to be enslaved in this nation , and was only considered to be a fraction of a human being in the constitution, that was supposed to be freed but was contained and abused by jim crow and that have been consistently treated with less that equal treatment under the law , even through to today.
You might ask , what gives you authority to speak on the issue of challenged race relations in America ? My answer simple; I am a 77 years old black man who is old enough to have known and spent time listening to two of my grand parents who lived through slavery, reconstruction and jim crow; who’s father was a decorated World War II United States Army Officer who chose to live and die in Germany after the war, because he said that he refused to live in a country where German prisoners of war were treated better than he was treated. I have lived through the jim crow period and segregation where , I had to attend segregated public schools that had substandard facilities and used text books with white children names already in them. In order for me to attend college, I had to travel 73 miles to attend a black college as apposed to walking five blocks from my home to attend Sam Houston State.
I feel certain that there are many people in Walker County who are confused about what is really going on all over America with the protest in major cities. After reading a book authored by Dr. Earl Allen, a great Civil Rights Leader who was involved in the successful sit-in movements in Houston and Dallas in the 60’s and 70’s. What he described during that period will help explain, partially ,what is happening today. In Dr. Allen’s book, “Hope ! Then and now, The Holy Spirit’s Presence in Civil Rights,”he stated,” Why did people of color come together and decide to organize, protest, demonstrate and revolt against the way life was in the 60’s and 70’s? We decided to demand change because we were tired of being treated like second-class citizens! We were sick and tired of ( Colored ) people—- that is what we were called back then— having to pay bus fares at the front of the bus and then walk to the back of the bus to sit down to ride home. We were fed up with being disrespected when Whites referred to Black men as boys and adult women as girls.We had enough of segregated schools where our children were required to use hand-me-down equipment and books that were sent to Black schools after the White students were finished with them. The cry of enough is enough was demonstrated to overcome the remnants of racism and the bondages of slavery that were still very evident! Simply put, we had enough of being controlled and dominated by those who believed they were superior to us based on skin color, intellect, facial features and hair texture.”
I am quite certain that there are some people in Walker County who feel that what is happening in other cities could never happen here. Let us not be fooled. Walker County isn’t an island. In addition to our own issues , we are influenced by what is happening around us.
We are extremely blessed to have excellent city law enforcement leadership and some city leadership but, we still have deficiencies. When you walk into offices of elected official in Walker County, please pay attention to the lack of diversity of their staff. When questioned about this deficiency , you are told that they can’t find qualified minorities. Another common deflection is,” If you can find a good minority we will consider them.”
Walker County has a horrible history with race relations. The prison system has been a real negative influence on race relations. Prior to the time that executions were initially stopped in Texas, 365 people had been executed and 296 were African American. A Black legislator , during Reconstruction ,was responsible for the prison headquarters being in Huntsville but the first African American only went to work for the system in 1964. Huntsville has a history where there has been improvement , but still has a ways to go. Race is something very rarely discussed because it is not a comfortable subject.
Let us not be distracted by the riots and hostility in other parts of the country. There is an awakening of reality that has been suppressed for too long. Do not be guilty of listening to the voices of hatred . I am firmly against of so many of the actions taking place, but I can certainly understand the emotions involved.
I know that my White friends will never fully understand my Black experience but I know that they care.
Huntsville and Walker County are much further ahead of many communities because there are people here who have good hearts an are interested in establishing an environment of respect and peace. There has always been people of good will that have made a positive difference. So, what can be done to move our community forward and to further establish an environment of love and mutual respect ? I believe that the process has to start with each individual, who only has control over themselves. A discussion on race relations is only that, a discussion. Positive change can only take place with positive actions.
James 3: 17-18 “ But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace loving ,considerate,submissive,full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. Peacemakers who sow in peace raise a harvest of righteousness.”
