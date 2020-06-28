Perspective on our time: Identifying with a "New Garden of Eden" in Spanish Texas

Perspective on options in the critical search for unity in the US today may be discerned in a study of Franciscan Missionaries in Texas in the eighteenth century, a study here placed within the context of the broader history of Western Civilization. Our story depicts efforts of the Franciscans to harness the perceived natural benevolence of certain Texas Indians into a model for the broader Texas culture. The Franciscans chose the “New Garden of Eden” as the name for that proposed broader culture.
The catalyst for the New Garden of Eden Policy centered, as today, on the evolution of the meaning of virtue. Upon defining virtue as attuning one’s will to God’s Will both as an individual and across society, Christians from Augustine of the 5th century through the 13th century considered cultivation of virtue as the proper role of the church. The duty of the state lay in executing justice within this moral framework. This “one morality” system, embracing both the individual and society, was the basis of the “Two Swords Doctrine” formalized with Pope Leo III’s crowning of Charlemagne in 800 A.D. as the first Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire. Here the morality of the church would be reflected in the Emperor’s public policy.
By the late 13th century in southern Europe, the Augustinian-based Two-Swords Doctrine succumbed to dilution due to the flirtation of church philosopher, Thomas Aquinas, with the views of Aristotle. Aquinas opined that God’s punishment for the disobedience of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden ignited the atrophy of humankind’s will, but not of one’s power to reason. Thus, did human reason become divorced from the Christian concept of virtue.
Taking the point, the church’s principal focus came to center on dispensing the sacraments according to the “reasonableness” of church tradition and doctrine, rather than in promoting a seeking of virtue. Having lost its traditional spiritual focus via Aquinas, then, virtue became centered in the socio-political domain in association with the will of social and political leaders rather than with the Transcendent God.
Riding the philosophical foundation thus generated, Latin Europe and Latin America became characterized as “two morality” domains. The first morality consisted of finding spiritual sustenance in man-made sacraments of the church. The second morality lay in placing virtue in the public domain in terms of personal will power—the call to machismo. The two moralities having no symbiotic connection to each other, religion became strictly a private concern with little application to the public sphere.
Upon addressing scriptures such as Romans 1:28 stating that as people “refused to hold God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind,” Franciscan Fathers waxed apprehensive over the deleterious effects of personalizing virtue in the public domain. Accordingly, the Franciscans sought in Texas the model for a “New Garden of Eden” reflecting a return to a one-morality definition with Christianized Indian culture overlapping both private worship and the public domain.
Today in the US we face the same decisional calculous, a return to a traditional God centered one- morality base versus an emerging two- morality base with personal will power defined as virtue in the public arena.
