It was the news that we were all waiting for — if you’re vaccinated no more masks.
The problem with this revelation is that Walker County hasn’t shown a lot of interest in getting vaccinated. As it stands on Friday, just 22% of county residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
We’ve been tracking these numbers for some time and they are not changing, and we’re troubled by the trends. There are plenty of misconceptions about the vaccine, which has permeated the minds of many and helps drive reluctance to accept the shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
The same has been said of COVID-19, where many people have dismissed the veracity of the science behind the pandemic. What should have been one of our finest moments as a state and nation — fighting a pandemic, which we all knew could happen — has turned into a mess of epic proportions.
There have been many analogies when it comes to fighting the virus, including warfare and sports. You’ve heard them all. However, the data suggest that we’re starting to make a turn on COVID-19 if we can just stay focused on getting ahead of it.
The numbers suggest that we’re still not there. Coronavirus has proven to be a formidable test of our health care system, emergency management, our patience and our sanity. So, when just 22% of Walker County’s populace takes advantage of a free shot to stop a killer it shows that we’re still not taking a virus that has killed more people in Walker County than seasonal flu has in six decades. When it comes to the shot we’re passing on the opportunity.
Across Texas, more than 40% of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated. If there’s comfort in the numbers, pretty much everyone around us in Southeast Texas is just as bad. Walker County has had 36% of all residents have at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, which offer two-jab regimens.
However, Walker County is behind state averages in all metrics when it comes to COVID-19. While 66% of the state’s residents over the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated, just 52% here have been vaccinated. The good news is this number will go up a bit, but it just seems like we don’t care.
It’s that mentality that has been frustrating to experience. It’s compounded by the Texas Legislature, which is working diligently to remove or limit the power of local and state officials to impose the ability to issue mask mandates while making it easy for everyone in the state to carry a gun on their hip in the name of personal protection. Never mind, an aerosolized virus is just as deadly as someone with a gun.
For those who have had the shot, it’s not been that big of a deal. The shot itself isn’t bad, for some, there are side effects and your arm will be sore. However, isn’t that a better outcome than an intensive care unit stay or missing 14 days of work? We think so. We can do better.
