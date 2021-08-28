Deaths and severe illness causing hospitalization from COVID-19 are largely manageable.
Yet, despite an FDA-approved vaccine, near-universal reassurances from health experts and endorsements from political figures on both sides of the aisle, hesitancy remains.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration took the next step in the bureaucratic process when it granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. That means enough data demonstrated that the vaccine, which until then was under an emergency authorization, is safe and effective for most people and that the FDA reviewed and approved the vaccine’s manufacturing process and facilities.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also expected to receive full approval, but are about a month behind in the process.
Still, many folks are apprehensive about getting the shot. A shot that has been administered more than 300 million times. A shot that is proven to save lives and reduce risk of long-term damage caused by the virus.
According to state records, rural counties like Walker County remain far behind the 70% herd immunity threshold and vaccination efforts have slowed significantly. As of Thursday, nearly 41% of county residents older than 12 are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations from the delta variant have skyrocketed. Records from Huntsville Memorial Hospital show that COVID-positive patients fill more than 31% of the acute care facility’s beds. Hospital CEO Patrick Shannon said Wednesday that as many as 30 COVID patients took up space in the small hospital earlier this past week, but that number has dropped to 23.
So let's discuss some of the few claims often cited that make people reluctant to be vaccinated.
— Why should we trust a vaccine that was developed and approved so quickly?
The quick development of the COVID-19 vaccines was aided by former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — a federal effort that supported multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates to speed up development.
The program analyzed the vaccine candidates and found that their development followed traditional practices, with some adaptations. For example, some clinical trial phases overlapped with each other and with animal studies to accelerate development.
In short, Operation Warp Speed allowed vaccine providers to cut through the bureaucratic red tape that often slows development.
— Vaccinated people are still getting COVID-19 and people are dying from the vaccine.
Health leaders have consistently said that COVID-19 vaccines protect people against severe illness, including disease caused by Delta and other variants circulating in the U.S.
Unvaccinated individuals are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control.
The study, based on data from the 43,127 cases in Los Angeles County from May 1 through July 25, was published by the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report earlier this week. The study also found that those who are unvaccinated are almost five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are exceedingly rare.
According to the CDC, more than 363 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States since Dec. 14, 2020. Since then 6,968 deaths have been reported among people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine (the CDC notes that the deaths can't necessarily be attributed to adverse reactions to vaccines). That’s 0.0019%.
The results are clear, vaccines are a safe and effective way to slow the spread.
We, like everyone, are desperate for a true normal. However, that normal may never come if the current hesitancy remains.
During a rally in Alabama last week President Trump told his supporters, "You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it – it's good.”
We agree.
