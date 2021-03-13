Huntsville city officials continue to struggle with basic transparency. The latest example is the clear failure of city officials to provide a document that may have prompted the termination of former city secretary Brenda Poe, despite multiple open records requests.
Texas law guarantees that personnel files and even less than flattering entries must be provided to the public upon request, with a narrow range of exceptions.
In the wake of a controversial February meeting, when the former city secretary was fired without notice, citing a performance review, The Item filed multiple open records requests for personnel files and any documents that had been removed from personnel files.
Yet, records released in response to those requests were devoid of negative performance reviews or other material that would explain the dismissal. The only indications there were issues with Poe's performance were included in a file for Mayor Andy Brauninger. That file cited multiple clerical issues and a claim that Poe secretly recorded a conversation between human resources, IT and an ex-employee.
However, a personnel action form that was placed by another charter officer into Poe’s personnel file was removed after The Item’s request. According to the city charter, the city secretary is a charter position and answers directly to the city council. Mayor Andy Brauninger would be the only person who can place a personnel action form in a charter officers file.
The placement of the form was subtlety brought up at a meeting in early February with councilmember Russell Humphrey stating, “it says in charter who supervises who ... If you don't supervise someone, then why would you put something in their file.”
It was removed the day after that meeting without any city council action.
When The Item attempted to acquire that file in an open records request, the city waited until a day after the 10-day waiting period to respond with a request for an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In the request to the AG, city attorney Leonard Schneider stated that the document concerned a former firefighter, Jason January, who is suing the city of Huntsville, alleging his termination violated the American with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.
One must ask, why was a document concerning a former firefighter in the personnel file for a charter officer, as Schneider alleged? Was a personnel action form placed in the former city secretary’s file without the authorization of the city council, which was brought up by councilmember Humphrey in February? And if so, where is it?
These are questions that the public has the right to know.
The Texas Government Code criminalizes the destruction, alteration or concealment of public records. So if someone manipulated a personal file then they should be held accountable for their actions.
It is now up to the city council. They need to stand by their multitude of promises of transparency and come clean on what exactly happened in a public setting.
