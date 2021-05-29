OUR VIEW: Thank you, Steve Smith, for helping to save Huntsville’s hospital

In four decades in health care, Steve Smith’s hard work and uncompromising integrity earned the respect of his colleagues, patients and community leaders.
And Walker County owes him a debt of gratitude.
Smith’s retirement on June 1 as chief executive officer of Huntsville Memorial Hospital marks the loss of a dedicated and visionary leader — a leader that Walker County desperately needed during a time of crisis.
When Smith moved to Huntsville in January 2019, Huntsville Memorial Hospital was hemorrhaging cash and was on the verge of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. They would file for bankruptcy in November 2019.
Smith guided the hospital through the rigorous bankruptcy process and saw it through until the public acquisition in early 2020 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the healthcare industry.
While COVID-19 patients flooded the hospital — particularly in July 2020 and January 2021 — Smith continued with his plan to turnaround the acute care facility. And he did it with COID-19 regulations that limited non-life threatening procedures at HMH.
Exceeding everyone's expectations, Smith led the hospital back into profitability and began the process of changing Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s image in the community.
The massive change at Walker County’s only hospital is nothing short of extraordinary. If Smith had not arrived in Huntsville two years ago, this community might now be without a hospital, and every sick, injured or elderly resident would have to travel at least 45 minutes to receive critical care.
Smith leaves the hospital in the very capable hands of Community Hospital Corporation and its senior vice president of hospital operations, Joe Thomason. The management organization is currently in the process of finding a permanent CEO.
As this last year has so clearly demonstrated, true leadership at Huntsville Memorial Hospital is pivotal, and we can only hope that the next CEO continues the excellent work that Smith started. But thanks in large part to his integrity, hard work and compassion the hospital is on a promising path.
