When early voting opened in Texas on Tuesday, residents were lined up outside the Walker County Storm Shelter ready to let their voice be heard at the ballot box.
More than 6,000 people voted through the first week of early voting in Walker County, undeterred by a line that at times stretched to the parking lot.
Things are running smoothly in Walker County, thanks to the election department’s dedicated staff and poll workers.
Across the state, turnout was brisk on Tuesday, with several counties reporting their biggest first day of early voting in recent memory. Many county election offices were claiming that they had already set records for early voting in Texas.
In addition, Texas now has 16.9 million registered voters. That’s an increase of about 1.8 million voters since the 2016 presidential election, when 15.1 million, or about 78% of the state’s voting-age population, registered to vote.
Registering to vote is step one in the process. Step two is to vote.
Texas offers in-person early voting through Thursday, Oct. 30.
All early voting in Walker County is conducted at the Storm Shelter, 455 Hwy. 75. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a pair of 12-hour days on Oct. 20 and 27. There will also be two Saturday dates on Oct. 17 and 24 with polls open from 1-5 p.m.
Bring your government-issued photo ID to vote. This includes your driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety or a passport.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Texas allows registered voters to request a ballot if they will be away from home during the early voting period and election day; if you are 65 years old or older; if you have a disability or if you are confined to a jail.
Requests must be made by application to the election commission office no later than Oct. 23. However, all absentee ballots must be returned through the mail to the election commission before polls close Nov. 3.
You can track your ballot status online at webservices.sos.state.tx.us.
If you wish to vote on election day, Nov. 3, you can vote at any of the 11 poll places in Walker County. You must bring a government-issued photo ID. And you must be in line before polls close at 7 p.m. in order to vote.
Texas offers many ways to make your voice heard. Make a plan for how you will cast your vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.