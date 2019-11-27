For 169 years, The Huntsville Item has been fortunate enough to reach your front porch or computer screen every day.
For that fact, we are thankful.
Thanksgiving editorials are not unlike the average American who takes one day of the year to give thanks for all that is good in his or her life.
Since 1850, our readers and advertisers have supported us, and we are grateful to each of you.
We were there with you through the Great Depression. We mourned with you when John F. Kennedy was assassinated and on Sept. 11, 2001. We celebrated together when the Bearkats made their way to the national championship game in 2011 and 2012, and we shared your worries during the bankruptcy for one of city’s largest employers.
Thanksgiving is a time for us to remember the less fortunate among us, give thanks for fond memories of those who are no longer with us, and honor those in faraway lands fighting to secure our way of life.
As we stay home from work today, spend time with family and eat too much food, it’s important to realize how good we truly have it.
Overall, life is good.
If history has taught us anything, it’s that life is what you make of it.
Thank you for letting us be a small part of your daily life. And from all of us at The Huntsville Item, have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.