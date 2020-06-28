It was in September 2019 when we at The Item called upon Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the former operator of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
On Wednesday, the Walker County Hospital District — the new owner and operator of the acute care facility — joined the fight, filing a formal complaint against the Walker County Hospital Corporation, alongside the members of its administration team and board of directors.
After months of investigation last year, The Item uncovered that the private hospital corporation lost millions of dollars due to inflated salaries, possible insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics.
According to at least one member of the hospital district, the actions of some corporation members were “corrupt and illegal.” None of those directors or administrators are still employed at HMH.
The actions of the former operator cost taxpayers not just the $10 million the hospital district shelled out to keep the doors open, but also nearly $3 million in bailout funds and over $6 million in missed rent payments.
We applaud the hospital district for taking this bold step, it’s time to hold the former operator and its leaders responsible.
The citizens of Walker County deserve the right to know what really happened and where their money went. They will certainly be paying for it for years and years to come.
