This weekend marks another birthday celebration in our great nation's history.
It marks a time of division, unrest, name-calling and general petty behavior. The blame game here is easy, but the hard part is looking across at your neighbor and being grateful that we are all Americans.
We celebrate this weekend knowing that our nation is one of law, justice and hope. Being an American means believing in a country that strives to do better, build better and achieve.
On Sunday, many of us will gather for the Fourth of July parades and events across our county, state and nation. It will be a time to gather to remember the sacrifices that helped this country move forward. While we should never forget those who dedicated their lives on the battlefield, we should also take a moment to consider the contributions of those who have helped define who we are through leadership, compromise and commitment to democracy.
It's easy to rally around symbols. Yet, the real challenge is to rally around the ideas that the Founding Fathers enabled through their pledges of equality and liberty. Over the past 18 months, many have struggled through the rigors of the coronavirus pandemic and a contentious election. For the first time in that period, we will be able to come together to celebrate, to enjoy each other's company and to renew our relationships with friends, neighbors and family.
Moving forward, we must remember the established bonds of friendship and charity to drive us forward in the continued embrace of our grand experiment in representative democracy. That means agreeing to disagree. To revere the right to disagree without holding judgment on the quality of someone's character.
We live in a great state and an even greater nation. Happy Birthday, America. We love you.
