When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It’s an expression often traced back to John F. Kennedy’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy, and legendary football coach Knute Rockne.
Almost a century following the passing of Rockne, Texans are now recovering from a winter storm like few of us have never seen before. It wasn’t just Walker County that got slammed by the wintery mix of ice, sleet and snow, it was almost the entire state.
No, it wasn’t a blizzard. A foot of snow would have been better.
When ice accumulates into the half-inch-and-thicker range it can make these storms even more dangerous. Road conditions have been treacherous, while power and water outages have made life difficult for Texans across the state.
But, as Kennedy and Rockne famously said, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
That’s precisely what happened. Emergency officials, road crews, power linemen, water plant workers, first responders and elected officials have been among the metaphorical caped crusaders amid this freeze of the century. Public officials have worked diligently to keep people warm and safe. Neighbors have lended helping hands — and comfortable homes with welcoming beds or couches. People have helped fellow neighbors that have had their cars skid into a ditch.
It’s times like these where we see Texans come together. Another old saying — “They’ll give you the shirt right off their backs” — applies to more people than we might even think.
As dreadful and miserable as this winter weather has been, it’s served as a timely reminder that we can indeed set aside our differences and be strong, helpful, thoughtful neighbors.
During the Ice Storm of 2021, the tough got going.
