Over the past few weeks, we have encouraged you to exercise your right to vote. It's not only an American right, but an American’s duty.
Casting your ballot this year couldn't be more important, with the election now just days away.
Across Walker County, more than 12,000 citizens have taken full advantage of early voting, most having to wait only minutes in fast-moving lines.
You have just one more week to take advantage of this fantastic option to let your voice be heard.
Early voting in Walker County runs through Oct. 30, with weekend voting taking place today from 1-5 p.m.
From the U.S. president, to Congress and local seats, to important ballot issues, you will have your say. Whether you are a liberal, moderate or conservative, there is much at stake this election.
As we deal with a global pandemic, as well as racial and social issues, the outcome of this election will impact generations of Americans to come.
And luckily for us in Walker County, the process could not be easier thanks to stellar work by our elections office and poll workers.
Voting in Walker County is a simple four-step process:
• display your identification card to the poll worker;
• insert your ballot card into the electronic voting machine;
• vote;
• submit your completed ballot card into the vote counter.
Many people sacrificed their lives for the right to vote. Don't throw yours away.
We encourage you not to sit on the sidelines, but join the more than tens of millions of your fellow Americans who have already voted.
That's democracy in action.
