Our View: Domestic violence must be discussed

We have to talk about domestic violence.
October is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a problem everywhere, including Huntsville, Walker County and Southeast Texas.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
— Every nine seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States.
— An average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute in the U.S.
— There are more than 10 million abuse victims across the U.S. annually.
— One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.
— One in five women and one in seven men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.
— One in seven women and one in 18 men have been stalked. Stalking causes targets to fear they or someone close to them will be harmed or killed.
— On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive approximately 20,800 calls.
— The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500 percent.
— Domestic violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime.
— Domestic violence is most common among women between the ages of 18-24.
— Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.
— Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.
— Only 34 percent of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.
We are fortunate to have organizations such as SAAFE House to provide services to area women who have suffered from domestic violence and also provide important educational programs.
We also commend law enforcement in both the county and city for trained professionals who are often called upon to diffuse dangerous situations and to deal with victims in caring and sensitive ways.
Domestic violence knows no socio-economic, racial or geographical boundaries.
It exists among all social groups and in every community.
Domestic violence within families is something no one wants to discuss.
However, it is a conversation that must take place.
The culture needs to be changed and the cycle needs to be broken.
SAAFE House, which has grown into a four county agency with two shelters and four outreach locations, is celebrating 35 years of service. To celebrate the occasion the agency is collecting $35 donations, which can be delivered in a number of ways
— In person at 1426 Sam Houston Avenue.
— By mail to PO Box 1893, Huntsville, TX 77342.
— Online at www.saafehouse.org/give-to-saafe-house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.