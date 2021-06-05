Congratulations to our local schools, especially the staff, faculty and seniors who graduated this spring.
You all made it through one of the hardest years we’ve ever faced in education.
Many schools across the nation did not return to their classrooms until March or April of this year — one full year after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered their doors just after Spring Break in 2020.
In Walker County, however, both public school districts opened their doors, in August. And, despite the greatest odds, there were only a minimal amount of shutdowns this year because of a COVID outbreak.
As some have remarked, the only time the schools closed this year was because of Winter Storm Uri in February.
This year meant a return to normal — though differently because of social distance, face masks and frequent sanitization — for everyone. Students were able to attend prom, sporting events and even graduations, among other things.
As students across the nation missed these sorts of activities, Walker County students were able to have a semblance of a normal year.
Congratulations to the seniors who watched the Class of 2020 miss so many important experiences and pushed to make sure the same didn’t happen to them.
It was definitely a year for the record books, and everyone pitched in to make it happen.
