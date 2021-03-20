We are elated because there is good news on the pandemic front.
• Vaccines are now getting into the bodies of Walker County citizens at a much quicker rate.
• Recent figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services show that the daily COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 6.5%, and new hospitalizations are at their lowest level in more than 5 months.
• Many other states are reporting consistently declining numbers of new infections.
• Hundreds of locals are expected to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine today.
Many of us are afraid to get “too happy” about an end to the pandemic that has lasted for more than a year. It seems as though we’ve expected an end to it several times in the last year, only to be disappointed.
But this time, we have the vaccine. Correction: We have three vaccines. And people are getting their doses. To end this nightmare, we must get vaccinated and continue to wear the dreaded masks, in addition to practicing good hygiene, which we should do regardless. There will come a time when we can truly get back to normal. But it’s not here yet. Meanwhile, wear your masks, get your vaccinations and keep your chin up.
