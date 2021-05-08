OUR VIEW: Body camera footage should be made public

Police body cameras are good for the public.
They are also good for law-enforcement officers.
Most police agencies in Texas, including the Huntsville Police Department, use body cameras and have done so for years.
We believe all patrol officers should wear body cameras that should be on, working and recording during all interactions with the public. However, when an officer uses questionable use of force it is vital that police departments allow for the public release of the footage.
Which brings us to the April 25 arrest of 22-year-old Larry Davis, who was stopped by officers for an expired registration sticker.
In a passerby’s recording, which was made public last weekend, Huntsville officers are witnessed dragging Davis — a Black man without a local criminal record — out of his vehicle. However, what we can’t see is if Davis truly assaulted the two officers, which was claimed in a pair of felony charges.
A release from BLM HAAIR, a local civil rights organization, said that Davis was putting his hands up, asking ‘what is it now’, as officers approached the vehicle. They say that one of the officers “didn’t like his tone and proceeded to open his car door and beat him, along with another officer.”
All of this was captured on police body cameras, which have yet to be made public. However, it did prompt an internal investigation from the Huntsville Police Department.
Last week, The Item filed a Public Information Request, asking HPD and the city of Huntsville to release the footage. The city has 10 business days to either release the video or request an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton will then have 45 business days to file his opinion. This is a public record and it should be released to the public.
Excessive use of force claims from police officers throughout the nation has shined a spotlight on the need for law-enforcement transparency ever since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Anytime incidents like Davis’ arrest take place it is important for the agency to be forthcoming with all the information leading up to, during and following the incident.
Sometimes bad people do bad things and police are justified in protecting the public or protecting themselves against a violent person. Sadly, as much as some people might not want to admit it, there are also bad cops who do bad things. Body cameras will catch this and protect both parties involved.
We strongly encourage the city of Huntsville and the Huntsville Police Department to release the video, and be as transparent as possible about what truly occurred during the arrest.
