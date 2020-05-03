Our unrelenting demand for perfection

Perfection is rare. Yet that does not stop our incessant demand for just that. It has become an insatiable thirst, made more alluring by our infatuation with technology. This is not just the parent who wants their painfully average child to make straight A’s. Nor is it the struggling artist seeking to paint the perfect picture or pen the perfect song. This is about a culture which increasingly demands the impossible.
But what about perfection in science? That’s OK, isn’t it? Perfection certainly is the goal in scientific endeavors and should be, but is a medicine a failure if it doesn’t work every time? If it has side effects? If it is dangerous in the wrong dosage? We have medications that are all these things, and still they are FDA-approved and used every day. Perfection is not a requirement. Are doctors perfect? There’s a reason for second opinions and medical malpractice insurance.
Sometimes our technology fails us in spectacular ways; those failures perpetually carry names: Titanic, Hindenburg, Thresher, Challenger, and the Spanish Flu, to name a few.
If perfection isn’t possible in science, what are its chances in sports, law enforcement, politics, and social exchange? Instant replay is an effort to achieve perfection in football, baseball, and basketball, not just professional sports but amateur sports too. How well has that worked? Long interruptions in play while officials painstakingly view and review a contested play from many angles. The fans beg for a decision; please, just a decision. I know one fan who brings a book to games so he has something to do during frequent non-playing minutes. Ultimately the original call is usually upheld. How long before instant replay is used in Little League and Pop Warner? It’s just a game.
Isn’t perfection desirable in criminal justice? Rights are given citizens, restraints are placed on the state, rules of evidence must be followed, all to ensure perfect justice. And every year innocence projects clear a percentage of people wrongly convicted, convictions perhaps based on “scientific” DNA evidence or “eyewitness” testimony. Except the DNA evidence was mishandled or the eyewitness testimony was mistaken. Those seeking perfection in law enforcement have decided that body cameras on police officers are the answer. Then we find that the camera angle was wrong, the camera didn’t operate properly, or the officer failed to turn it on. Even with a conviction, a judge may then find that sentencing guidelines prove to be a hindrance rather than help in dispensing true “justice.” Juries who watch TV demand rock-solid cases with all the forensics.
Even more unrealistic is our quest for perfection in politics. How do we ensure a perfect outcome in elections when the participants can’t even agree on the method of voting: in person, by mail, absentee ballots only by mail, paper and pencil, machine, drive-in voting, etc.? Less than a score of years ago, “hanging chad” became part of our national vocabulary. A parade of 12 to 20 candidates is called a “debate.” Districts are gerrymandered. Clearly the goal in political contests is not perfection but advantage.
Special effects and computer graphics have created unrealistic expectations of movies and television. The thirty-minute TV western that once entertained a multi-generational audience doesn’t exist now. Kids have trouble separating life from art, fact from fiction.
What happens when the demand for perfection accompanies issues of science, justice, and politics mashed together, as in the current COVID-19 crisis? They mix poorly. Our news/entertainment media tell us we can get everything right the first time so we expect perfection. When that doesn’t happen, it gets ugly. Critics spring up from all quarters, feeding the 24-hour news cycle beast. Accusation replaces collaboration. Second-guessing and hindsight dominate. Partisanship supersedes common interest. Charges and countercharges deflect time and money away from solving the problem, leading to bitterness and lack of trust. Then we turn on the scientists and blame them. All of this because we demand perfection.
Technology promises but doesn’t always deliver. Science changes over time with new discoveries. People are imperfect, so it’s more logical to expect imperfection than perfection. Few things happen to perfection, and even fewer to perfection repeatedly. Every war America has won, every battle fought, would be considered a failure today because we lost people and spent huge sums of money doing it. America has lost its tolerance of imperfection, along with respect for its imperfect leaders.
Do COVID-19 cases and deaths automatically mean something was done wrong by our government and our scientists? Or, are some things just unavoidable? Unraveling the colossal medical conundrum we face and escaping the economic pit we have thrown ourselves into in the name of survival will require a more realistic assessment of our abilities and attitudes. America is exceptional, not perfect. We can strive for perfection in our work ethic and process, if we accept that a perfect result is less than likely. At the same time, there is nothing wrong with settling for excellence. Let us not dig a still deeper hole with continual in-fighting over COVID-19 or we will soon find out what real failure looks like.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
