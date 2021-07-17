Our government owes us better than this

The only thing worse than a human tragedy is a human tragedy that could have been averted. That’s what we have in the Rio Grande Valley. A government policy that was working reasonably well seven months ago has devolved into a human tragedy of epic proportions. Yes, it’s immigration again.
Thousands of undocumented (illegal) immigrants stream across the South Texas border daily. Upon assuming office, President Biden made it his goal to reverse every executive order issued by his predecessor, regardless of whether they were effective or not. The result of such hastiness is what Texans see every day, either firsthand in their back yard, or on television.
Everyone wants to see an updated, fair immigration policy. Let’s move away from associating policies with Trump or Biden, Democrat or Republican, conservative or progressive, and talk about what works and what doesn’t. That includes provision for citizenship for those who follow the rules, and firm but compassionate treatment of those who don’t. Such a discussion has been impossible so far.
Border walls (like gated communities) do work, if the objective is to discourage entry at some places and divert border-crossers to predictable avenues where interlopers can be interdicted. Deportation works too, if it is applied fairly, consistently and in an orderly fashion. Reuniting families works, if it promotes legal entry and is not a reward for illegal behavior. A path to citizenship will work wonders, if it requires one to follow the rules.
In order for any system to work, we must be in control of that system. What’s occurring now is clearly out of control; it’s not consistent and not orderly. It rewards illegal behavior. It is also inhuman in its treatment of illegals. By operating a de facto open southern border, the U.S. paves the way for human smuggling, sex trafficking, drug smuggling, and entry by convicted criminals. Arrests of convicted sex offenders at the border has increased 542 percent. U.S. drug overdoses reached 93,000 last year; how many of those resulted from smuggled drugs? People are dying in the desert. The CoVid effect can only be guessed.
The current administration has created a small city in Donna, Texas, and is processing people as fast as it can. It appears these people are then put on busses, shipped to parts unknown – and released. Out of sight, out of mind. Except they are replaced at a rate faster than the government can manage to sweep them away.
Announcing that the border is “closed” is one thing, closing the border is yet another. Instead of a really closed border, South Texas faces legions of people who disregard fences and private property. American citizens in our state are having their properly overrun with hordes of desperate human beings daily. How would Huntsville handle a thousand people arriving here every day? What if every inmate released from TDCJ decided to remain in Walker County? How would our limited resources meet that challenge? How would we like it?
Our governor and other governors will be accused of politicking and demagoguing as they send law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers to the Valley. Nevertheless, one must admit they are doing what our federal government is clearly failing to do: restore order and protect Texans.
This is not to attack hopeless people who have traveled thousands of miles to get away from miserable and corrupt countries. We are asked to consider root causes. It’s not rocket science. People are desperate to leave substandard places that offer no prospect for a real life. It’s kind of like why people leave California and New York for Texas, one supposes. No, it will not help to debate root causes while the dam is breached.
Further, the immigrants are not just from the three countries in the Central American triangle. Unfortunates from South and Central America, as well as Europe and Asia and even the Middle East find their way here. Unhappy Cubans need not risk an open sea escape from Castro’s legacy and a return to Communist hands by our Coast Guard, when they can find their way to Mexico and simply wade and walk across the border with everyone else. And they do.
It’s hard to say which is more frustrating: witnessing the daily influx of drugs and criminals among exploited refugees, or watching the federal government’s ineptitude as our leaders in D.C. pretend everything is OK. Everything is not OK. We’ve been through all this before. Congress fails to take action and the responsibility devolves to the executive branch. Trump was roundly and incessantly criticized for his border policy, but when he left office, reluctantly, the tide had been stemmed and order restored on the southern border. That tenuous achievement changed abruptly with the flurry of executive orders after January 20th.
We Texans (and other border state citizens) are not blind and we are not stupid. We expect and demand better treatment from our federal government, including upholding the Constitution and securing our borders. Washington: Put aside the Santa Claus suit and the $3.5 trillion wish list for “human infrastructure” and address the unfolding “human tragedy” confronting us every single day – at the border.
Now, is that too much to ask?
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.