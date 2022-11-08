Having one’s DNA determined has become trendy and let me offer a word of caution. You may not like who you really are. You may not be able to use what you thought was your genetic background as an excuse for certain of your actions and behaviors and you may view certain of your ancestors in a different light. My DNA surprised me. Actually it shocked me.
Everyone in the family knew my dad’s ancestral background was 100 % Germanic, my mother 100% Norwegian and that their ancestors had all come over “on the boat”. (Steerage from all reports.) As a kid when I behaved in a stubborn manner or acted out, my sibs said it was the “German side of me”. When I wanted to eat only pale colored food and hung back and didn’t want to kiss Grandma, it was the Norwegian in me. Well all of it was hollow rhetoric and a bunch of hooey. My DNA determined that I could behave in all kinds of ways and excuse it by saying it is the British or my Irish genes kicking up. A hot blooded response could be attributed to a genetic deposit from Hispaniola. Then there was that little slice of the pie, albeit a tiny slice, that the experts called “unknown”. Scary!
There was a feeling of being disenfranchised from my genes. It was like finding out at age seventy-four that I had been adopted as a foundling from an orphanage in South Dakota. How could trips be planned to return to my roots when there were so many of them and they were scattered all over the planet? When someone told me I looked typically Scandinavian, what could I say? Yeah, right? Of course not! Having always liked feeling 50-50, I now had to wrap my mind around 46-22-28-4. Not even knowing what that 4% might be.
Then I experienced an epiphany! And if you have never had one, I hope you will, for it is a delightful experience. Starting with what geneticists would call “hybrid vigor”, add to that the stoicism of the Norwegians, the industriousness of the Germans, the romanticism of the Hispanic, the intellectual abilities of the British, political savvy of the Irish and what do you have? Me. A nice kid and a peachy dancer! I will blame that occasional use of a four letter word, my lack of driving skills, devotion to cats, love for margaritas and my ability to belch on command to that 4% of “unknown” circulating in my bloodstream. Whatever it is!
So being a genetic human mongrel is good. I have the genes for a long, happy life. A life that included great parents, good health, a loving husband and a healthy family now extending to the fourth generation. I have lived, laughed, loved, traveled, learned, read more books than I can count, cooked and ate more food than I should have and had a successful career.
There is not much left on my bucket list and if it isn’t completed it won’t matter that much. So let’s face it. We Americans are a hodge-podge, genetically speaking, and it has made us strong, self-reliant and blessed by Almighty God. So go ahead, order the kit, spit in the test tube, send it off and find out who you really are. And it won’t really matter. We are a free people living in a nation of laws, envied by many, surpassed by none. So how nice is that?
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
