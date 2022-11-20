In March of 2016, the Walker County Historical Commission sponsored a bus tour to Maryville, Tennessee, boyhood home of Sam Houston, pursuant to the dedication of a statue of the young Sam Houston. The dedication ceremony included Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger and former mayor and head of the Sam Houston Museum Mac Woodward.
Following that ceremony and another at the Sam Houston Schoolhouse, Mayor Brauninger and most of the tour retired to Dayton, Tenn., to present a program in the courtroom which hosted the world- famous Scopes Evolution Trial in 1925. Let’s address the highlights and impact of these events.
For starters, Maryville’s Mayor and Mayor Brauninger declared their respective cities as “Sister Cities.” At the following Sam Houston Schoolhouse scene, it was noted that Houston considered his time as a teacher here the most rewarding interval of his illustrious career. The Schoolhouse ceremony included this writer, then commission chair, singing his song, “Tennessee, Mother State of Texas.”
It was immediately afterward that the rest of the tour group, including Huntsville’s James and Elizabeth Patton and Donna Coffen of the Walker County Historical Commission and Lawanna Glaze of the Samuel Walker Houston Memorial Center, left for nearby Dayton. There group members presented a program before the Rhea County Historical Commission in the historic setting of the Scopes Trial featuring the Dean of Bryan College as Master of Ceremonies.
Bryan college took its name from William Jennings Bryan, who upon running for president three times and serving as Secretary of State under President Woodrow Wilson, argued in the Scopes Trial for the defense of Tennessee’s ban on the teaching of evolution.
His successful conviction of the teacher, John Scopes, however, served as an example of the saying, “he won the battle but lost the war.” While winning on the fine points of legality, his faulty defense of Biblical inerrancy, with the world watching, ironically paved the way to lifting the teaching ban. Realizing this, Bryan, devastated, soon died in Dayton, Tenn.
Hence did a collection of history-oriented citizens of Huntsville and its environs experience on the scene echoes of historical relevance in March of 2016, even to the point of the historical commission receiving a special citation from the East Tennessee Historical Society.
This coming Nov. 30, the present chair of the historical commission, Scott Collier, will participate in another event linked to Sam Houston at Huntsville’s Oakwood Cemetery.
On that date, the Henderson Yoakum Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, SRT, will present its second ceremony in celebration of its namesake Henderson King Yoakum.
This will be at Yoakum’s gravesite near that of his great friend and supporter, Sam Houston. Director of the event will be Mac Woodward, the former mayor and head of Sam Houston Museum who is not only treasurer of the Yoakum SRT, but also a direct descendent of Henderson Yoakum.
