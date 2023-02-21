Every family needs an Uncle Richard. Ours was a family that had the pleasure of an eccentric, innovative, uncle who did bizarre, wonderful things that other people didn’t do. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech and an Aeronautical Engineer but to my kids and grandkids he was their amazingly interesting uncle that they had the pleasure of visiting about three times a year.
He had a successful career but that didn’t keep him from choosing to drive a rusted wreck of a car of unknown vintage to and from work each day. When asked why he drove such an old jalopy he said, “ I have a daily commute through heavy city traffic twice a day, and with my old Chevy, that you called a rusted wreck, I have the right-of-way at every intersection in the city of Fort Worth.”
He had a gift with changing words around to make them sound funny. When his daughter moved to Sulpher Springs, Texas, he transposed the “u” and the “l” and it became “Slupher Springs” ever after. He called the Fort Worth Star Telegram newspaper the Fort Worth Twinklegram. And so it went with his ever-enlarging vocabulary of words he had created.
He was notorious for using rather bad grammar at times and when chided about that habit by his only sibling, my husband, he replied, “Norman, I am a college graduate and I received A s in all my college English courses so I can speak the English language however I choose.”
He had a genius I.Q. and was a member of Mensa since the 1940s. He would sit in the back yard with his nephews and keep them totally engrossed with his exploits. He would recite poetry and quote Shakespeare when the mood struck. He had built a teepee in his back yard which provided him a place to “meditate.” No big deal except his was like a thatched teepee built of fronds and limbs from his back yard.
When he decided to learn to sail, he built a sailboat, eventually becoming an expert sailor
He built a jet ski and rode it on Lake Benbrook. It was literally a motorized door and ugly and ungainly as it was it worked well enough to propel him across the lake. This was 20 or more years before the appearance of jet skis on our waterways. When asked why he didn’t perfect and develop his invention his standard response was it would cost a lot of money and spending money gave him no pleasure.
When we lived in Iowa Richard’s family would visit us during Christmas vacation. One time both families decided to go roller skating at our new skating rink. Our two oldest were in high school, two were in junior high and two in grade school but all were old enough to know how to skate.
We rented skates and the kids were ready to take off with the other skaters into the large clockwise skating circle when they noticed their middle-aged Uncle Richard was lacing up a pair of skates. My kids were surprised and one said, “Is he going to skate? I hope he doesn’t fall and break a bone.” Uncle Richard continued to carefully lace his skates as the kids launched onto the floor taking long strides around the circle.
Shortly, Uncle Richard was ready and stepped out onto the floor and joined the other skaters. Then it began. He would skate forward and backward, he spun, he twirled and he danced with his feet doing intricate steps. People stared. Our kids were in awe. He appeared to have wings on his heels. People were slowing down along the sidelines to watch the show and he didn’t disappoint. He asked me to dance and I had to remind him most of my skate history was on sidewalks not on a beautiful wood floor like this one. But I did get a lesson in skate dancing as did my daughter and his daughter.
After we returned to the house, Uncle Richard was asked where he learned to skate like that and he explained that he learned while he was in the Marine Corps. Because of his age, WW II was over by the time he had finished training. He was eligible for discharge but had to wait his turn and in the meantime he had lots of free time on his hands and he utilized that time to learn to skate. End of story.
Every family needs an Uncle Richard to inspire them and surprise them and my kids were blessed by his presence in their lives. Eccentric geniuses do not always make ideal husbands or parents and often show a penchant for bad decision making and an absence of common sense but they are a blessing in a special way both to their families and especially nieces and nephews who are exposed to the intellectual talents of someone who is wonderfully innovative.
Every family should have the pleasure of an Uncle Richard.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
